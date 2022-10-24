NC woman shocked to find her new home on Airbnb, listed by evicted tenant

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail to offer scares, give back to the community
For more photos of The Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail visit www.statesville.com or on Facebook. As the saying goes, “It’s Halloween. ... Everyone is entitled to one good scare.”. For the Clarke family, however, one scare isn’t quite enough. They want to scare anyone and everyone they can. So,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Rotarians meet at new blueharbor bank location
Rotarians met at blueharbor bank for its weekly meeting Wednesday. Doug Hendrix, senior vice president and Statesville market executive; and Rotarian Rick Teague, board member, spoke to Rotarians about the benefits of community banking, how blueharbor bank on Tradd Street was built by local businesses from Iredell County, and how it has been involved with helping local organizations.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society
The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rescue event will not allow personal pets
Piedmont Animal Rescue Food and Brew Rescue will be held Saturday at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Troutman, but a recent outbreak of canine respiratory virus has resulted in an amendment to the entrance rules. Donald Gullett, development director for PAR, said the festival will go on as planned...
Statesville Record & Landmark
From the Philippines to Statesville: Manantan finds passion as physical therapist
As a young adult growing up in the Philippines with a passion for health care, Leslie Ann Manantan had no idea where her career would eventually take her. She couldn’t have guessed or even imagined it would lead her to the small town of Statesville, nearly 9,000 miles from home, practicing physical therapy.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville attorney David Benbow recognized for five decades of service
The North Carolina State Bar recognized David Benbow’s five decades of law practice at a recent luncheon, giving the Statesville attorney time to reflect on those years. “I have been blessed to be able to help my clients solve difficult problems day in and day out for over 12,000 work days and approximately 1,000 Saturdays,” Benbow said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Trick-or-treat events
CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Sherwin-Williams breaks ground on expansion in Statesville
Rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm at Sherwin-Williams on Wednesday as the company broke ground on an expansion of its current facilities in Statesville. With representatives from the company, as well as local and state political officials, shovels scooped dirt in the ceremonial ground-breaking event for the expansion the company plans to complete in 2024.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville college student among two killed in shooting late Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting late Tuesday night that also wounded four other people, a department spokesperson said early Wednesday. N.C. A&T announced the death of freshman Kaneycha Turner, 19, of Statesville, in an email Wednesday morning to students and employees. A university...
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Former balloon rally director charged with indecent liberties
The retired executive director of the National Balloon Rally Charities was arrested Thursday on two counts of indecent liberties with children. Guy V. Welch, 64, of Strawberry Lane, Statesville, was arrested following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Pack 607 hands out awards, presents Bobcat ranks
Pack 607 in Statesville held its first pack meeting Monday. Many awards were handed out for the hard work Cub Scouts put in over the summer months and earlier in the Scouting year. Also, eight Bobcat ranks were presented to their newer Scouts.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville's 'Our Town Stage' kicks off indoor concert series with Cher tribute
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Vegas-style show “The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute.”. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Joe V....
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: South Iredell vs Providence volleyball
Scenes from Tuesday night's volleyball playoff game between South Iredell and visiting Providence. The Vikings (17-8) won 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 to advance to Thursday's third round. They will travel to Pfafftown to face 4A West top seed Reagan (36-0). Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 54 sec ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts
Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator
Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
