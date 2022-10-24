Read full article on original website
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Who will replace L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — a seasoned Sacramento legislator or a millennial West Hollywood activist?
West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath touts her actions, while state Sen. Bob Hertzberg speaks of his negotiating, as skills that make each the ideal L.A. County supervisor. Source: Los Angeles Times.
For a break from City Hall toxicity, try open mic in Tarzana
For 15 years, Soapbox Sessions Open Mic has offered the same level of respect to those talented or not, famous or obscure, in a supportive atmosphere. Some politicians might learn from them. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Mike Davis, 'City of Quartz' author who chronicled the forces that shaped L.A., dies
The influential author scrapped boosterism for a dimmer view of a city shaped by developers, politicians and a militarized police force.
Column: Kevin de León is on an apology tour. When will he realize it's a farewell tour?
In interviews over the leaked racist audio, the activist-turned-politician is talking himself into irrelevancy rather than quit the L.A. City Council.
Bass and Caruso differ on public safety and policing. But not as much as many think
While the L.A. mayoral race has been cast as an ideological showdown between Karen Bass, a progressive who’s willing to embrace alternatives to policing, and Rick Caruso, a more conservative law-and-order candidate, their views on public safety are not that different. Source: Los Angeles Times.
‘Haunted Hot Spots En Vivo': Watch Live as Los Angeles Celebrates Halloween Night
The peak night of spooky season is upon us, and NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be taking viewers on an eerie excursion across Southern California with a live Halloween night special on its streaming platforms. Join us at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for “Haunted Hot Spots En Vivo,”...
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002, chilling L.A. housing market
The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7% for the first time since 2002, according to a widely watched survey from Freddie Mac.
Man gets 5 months in prison for transporting fireworks that LAPD detonated in botched disposal
Arturo Ceja III, 27, pleaded guilty to the unlicensed transport of explosives from Nevada to California. The LAPD’s bungled detonation of his cache blew up a neighborhood and injured 17 people. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Man Sentenced in Botched South LA Fireworks Explosion
The man who transported dozens of illegal fireworks into a South LA neighborhood that led to botched explosion by the LAPD was sentenced on Wednesday. The sentencing comes nearly two years later, as residents whose homes fell victim, continue to struggle with the aftermath. According to the office of LA...
