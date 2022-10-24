Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Your guide to California's Congressional District 3 race: Kermit Jones vs. Kevin Kiley
What to know about the California congressional race between Democratic physician and Navy veteran Kermit Jones and GOP Assemblymember Kevin Kiley.
californiapublic.com
Column: California voters don't like where the state's headed. But they still want Newsom in office
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom leads Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle by a virtually unsurmountable 55% to 36%, columnist George Skelton writes.
californiapublic.com
On the issues: Kevin Kiley and Dr. Kermit Jones on immigration, abortion and fires
The stances of Kevin Kiley and Kermit Jones, candidates in a vast California congressional district, on abortion, healthcare, immigration, gun laws.
californiapublic.com
'We're broken.' In the suburbs north of Los Angeles, voters feel fed up and afraid
With the midterm election looming, these California voters fear U.S. democracy is beyond repair, and blame politicians for feeding the dysfunction.
californiapublic.com
On the issues: David Valadao and Rudy Salas on immigration, abortion and agriculture
2022 California midterm election: Congressional candidates David Valadao and Rudy Salas on abortion, inflation, homelessness, Central Valley water.
californiapublic.com
In battle with Big Oil, Newsom rips into Valero's 500% rise in profit amid soaring gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom renewed his call for a price-gouging tax on oil companies “to put these profits back in the pockets of Californians.”
californiapublic.com
‘Haunted Hot Spots En Vivo': Watch Live as Los Angeles Celebrates Halloween Night
The peak night of spooky season is upon us, and NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be taking viewers on an eerie excursion across Southern California with a live Halloween night special on its streaming platforms. Join us at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for “Haunted Hot Spots En Vivo,”...
Comments / 0