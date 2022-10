Tom Brady and his ex Gisele Bündchen may not be together anymore, but they’re still the proud parents of their three kids, Jack, Ben and Vivian. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom shared via Instagram Stories in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. … We arrive at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

