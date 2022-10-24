ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip

A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
The Independent

Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate

A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
NME

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.  Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
RadarOnline

He's Toast! Demi Moore's Relationship With Hotshot Chef Starting To Cool After Realizing Marriage Wasn't On The Menu

Fickle Demi Moore's appetite for hotshot chef Daniel Humm is starting to cool — because the Indecent Proposal babe is craving a billionaire beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Striptease stunner, 59, and her Swiss sweetheart, 46, were first linked in March, but an insider squealed the crafty cougar has developed a "wandering eye."Sources say Demi was desperate to get hitched to the New York City restaurateur — but marriage wasn't on the menu. However, the tipster tattled the G.I. Jane star now feels it's "for the best." Demi was previously wed to Die Hard hunk Bruce Willis, 67, from 1987...
NME

Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK

Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
NME

Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”

Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.

