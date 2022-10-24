ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing gas prices fall another 14 cents

By Autumn Pitchure
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is less pain at the pump this week as average gasoline prices in Lansing are down 14.3 cents per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the average now stands at $4.15 per gallon for regular unleaded. This number is still 26.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and a whopping 86.7 cents per gallon greater than a year ago.

Michigan gas prices have also followed this trend, dropping another 16 cents in the past week.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.05 per gallon for regular unleaded. However, this number is still 17 cents higher than this same time last month.

Drivers are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Marquette ($4.24), Jackson ($4.22), Saginaw ($4.18)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.92), Traverse City ($3.96), Ann Arbor ($4.07)

“Michigan motorists continue to see pump prices decline with some metro areas across the state seeing averages below $4 a gallon. If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices continue to come down.”

Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group

The national average price of gasoline has lowered 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon.

According to AAA, along with changing oil prices, low demand has contributed to the national average decreasing.

On the other hand, the national average diesel price has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and now remains at $5.30 per gallon.

