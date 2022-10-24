Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
columbusnavigator.com
A Burger From Butcher’s Galley Will Be The Best Thing You Eat This Week
East Market has been open for a while now, but it’s hard to get over just how amazing it really is. The market offers a huge variety to visitors, from waffles to Morroccan food. But one of the absolute highlights of the market is Butcher & Grocer. Selling only...
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
myfox28columbus.com
Mikey's Late Night Slice fiery pizza challenge returns for Halloween weekend only
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The world's hottest pizza is back for a very limited time at Mikey's Late Night Slice! The pizza is made with fresh Reaper, Scorpion, and Ghost Peppers and you must sign a waiver to order it! Good news, this year the pizzeria decided to leave out the hate sausage due to customer requests!
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
myfox28columbus.com
Watershed Distillery hosting pirate themed event with prizes and treats this Saturday
Watershed Distillery is hosting it's first ever “Booty Hunt'' event, this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The distillery will be selling rare bourbon bottles, raffling off an empty bourbon barrel, and airing the Ohio State game on the big screen! The bar will be open and they will have yummy treats and local vendors. Watershed’s Beverage Director, Ty Phillips-Bond and CEO Greg Lehman joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the exciting event and how you can join in the fun during Halloween weekend!
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
columbusnavigator.com
This Authentic Spanish Tapas Spot Will Make You Feel Like You’re In Europe
There’s something inherently charming about restaurants in tucked away corners of German Village. Sure, parking can be tricky and space is limited, but that’s a small price to pay for the instant vacation vibes that you get from visiting a restaurant like El Lugar. This Spanish tapas spot...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
myfox28columbus.com
Giant Eagle celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Market District stores in Hilliard and Powell
Giant Eagle recently celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of two new Market District locations. Paul Abbott discusses what makes these stores unique and the improved experience shoppers will see in each location. For more information, go to MarketDistrict.com.
myfox28columbus.com
Hard Mountain Dew now available in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Wednesday, Hard Mountain Dew is available in select Columbus stores as well as retailers across the state. Hard Mountain Dew initially launched in February and Ohio has been the brand's most-requested state on social media since it launched. Ohio is just the 10th state...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
614now.com
Neighborhood sandwich shop closes its doors
The punk-themed sandwich shop posted a statement to its Instagram account on Friday notifying customers that, after two years, the eatery is calling it quits. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the immediate closure of our #sohud location,” the statement reads. “We have loved being a part of the neighborhood over the last 2 years . There have been many, many, trials along the way but we will always be grateful for the punks that kept showing up and letting us melt their faces.”
Steiner + Associates propose mixed-use ‘hamlet’ development in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio developer is looking to create a new “hamlet” community in New Albany. Nona Master Development LLC, which is tied to Columbus real estate development and master planning company Steiner + Associates, has submitted a rezoning request to the city for a project called The Hamlet […]
Historic Newark building coming back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
614now.com
Former Downtown nightclub will be torn down, turned into parking lot
The site of some of the city’s wildest parties is about to become a parking lot. Yesterday morning, the Columbus Downtown Commission approved the demolition of the building that formerly housed Dahlia Nightclub. The site will be turned into surface parking. Dahlia Nightclub, a concept that was operated by...
