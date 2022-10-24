Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
wshu.org
Bridgeport voters are concerned about quality of life issues as they head to the polls
Quality of life issues are a concern for some Bridgeport voters as they head to the polls this November. The issues include garbage collection and recycling in certain neighborhoods, and unlicensed motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles on city streets. That’s according to a survey of residents over the summer conducted by...
wshu.org
West Haven rolls out food scrap waste program
West Haven will soon become the first city in Connecticut to offer a curbside food scrap program to all single-family residents. The program will distribute two bags to residents so they can easily separate their food scraps from their regular trash. The bags can be taken to the curb to...
wshu.org
How a Connecticut woman is working to improve mental health care for her immigrant community
Reena Aurora came to the United States from India in 1989. Now in Connecticut, she’s a member at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Sikh temple or Gurduwara in Norwalk. “She’s vibrant, energetic, very well spoken, very well liked in the community,” said Minti Kaur, a Sunday school teacher and community outreach team leader.
wshu.org
A decade after Superstorm Sandy, one resident recalls costs to Connecticut's coast
It was 10 years ago that Superstorm Sandy flooded sections of Connecticut shoreline towns from Greenwich to New London. Residents have rebuilt but not without expense. Dick Dmochowski told Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live that he saw his Fairfield house flood in real time. “Me being a stubborn...
wshu.org
Protecting our railroads
Plans to bolster police presence at New York City subways are under fire from Long Island representatives at the MTA. Michael DiMassa is expected to plead guilty to stealing COVID-relief from West Haven, where New York’s gubernatorial candidates stand on curbing crime in the state, and there’s at least one issue Connecticut’s candidates for governor seem to agree on.
wshu.org
Newington condos bring affordable housing and discussion
A Newington housing complex has sparked discussion of affordable housing in Connecticut. Is a new age of government housing coming?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Tom Condon to discuss his article, “At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
wshu.org
New Haven school board pulls signing bonuses for new teachers
New Haven’s school board is removing up to $5,000 in signing bonuses for new teachers after a union complaint. The New Haven Federation of Teachers sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Board of Education. They said the board violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not...
wshu.org
Art exhibit taps Indigenous knowledge to save Long Island waters
Connecting art with science, an exhibition of sculptures, beadwork and video games questions where a culture can sustain itself when it no longer has access to the environment. Stony Brook University hosted a panel discussing the intersection of art, environmental justice and Indigenous knowledge on Thursday, Oct. 27. The exhibit...
wshu.org
More opioid settlement money – $13.5 million – is coming into Connecticut
Another batch of funding from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement is making its way into Connecticut. State officials said Wednesday that $13.5 million will soon come to Connecticut cities and towns to help fund opioid remediation efforts. The payment is among roughly $300 million planned over the next 18 years through a settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
wshu.org
Sandy evacuated Fire Island. Ocean Beach is still fortifying against storms
Fire Island is essentially a big pile of sand with a whole lot of development. With less than a mile between the bayside and the ocean, hurricanes like the 2012 Superstorm Sandy have lasting impacts on the barrier island. The inhabited stretch of it is about seven miles long —...
wshu.org
Finding the love for the big screen at the SHORT CUTS Film Festival
The Tribeca Film Festival brings the biggest international films to New York City every year. Starting Thursday night, the Westport Library will offer “a shortcut” to viewing some of those award-winning narratives, documentaries and animated shorts. “We choose the best of the best,” said Nancy Diamond, the producer...
