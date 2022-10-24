ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

West Haven rolls out food scrap waste program

West Haven will soon become the first city in Connecticut to offer a curbside food scrap program to all single-family residents. The program will distribute two bags to residents so they can easily separate their food scraps from their regular trash. The bags can be taken to the curb to...
WEST HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Protecting our railroads

Plans to bolster police presence at New York City subways are under fire from Long Island representatives at the MTA. Michael DiMassa is expected to plead guilty to stealing COVID-relief from West Haven, where New York’s gubernatorial candidates stand on curbing crime in the state, and there’s at least one issue Connecticut’s candidates for governor seem to agree on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Newington condos bring affordable housing and discussion

A Newington housing complex has sparked discussion of affordable housing in Connecticut. Is a new age of government housing coming?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Tom Condon to discuss his article, “At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
NEWINGTON, CT
wshu.org

New Haven school board pulls signing bonuses for new teachers

New Haven’s school board is removing up to $5,000 in signing bonuses for new teachers after a union complaint. The New Haven Federation of Teachers sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Board of Education. They said the board violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Art exhibit taps Indigenous knowledge to save Long Island waters

Connecting art with science, an exhibition of sculptures, beadwork and video games questions where a culture can sustain itself when it no longer has access to the environment. Stony Brook University hosted a panel discussing the intersection of art, environmental justice and Indigenous knowledge on Thursday, Oct. 27. The exhibit...
STONY BROOK, NY
wshu.org

More opioid settlement money – $13.5 million – is coming into Connecticut

Another batch of funding from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement is making its way into Connecticut. State officials said Wednesday that $13.5 million will soon come to Connecticut cities and towns to help fund opioid remediation efforts. The payment is among roughly $300 million planned over the next 18 years through a settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Finding the love for the big screen at the SHORT CUTS Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival brings the biggest international films to New York City every year. Starting Thursday night, the Westport Library will offer “a shortcut” to viewing some of those award-winning narratives, documentaries and animated shorts. “We choose the best of the best,” said Nancy Diamond, the producer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy