Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and regularly top our best phone and best smartwatch lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The downside is that level of performance comes at a premium, meaning that Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.

2 DAYS AGO