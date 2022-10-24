Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
CNET
Google Secretly Bought an AI Company to Build Your Avatar, Report Says
Google quietly acquired Alter, a Twitter-backed AI avatar startup formerly named Facemoji, earlier this year for $100 million, according to a report Thursday from TechCrunch. The exact date of the acquisition and purchase price has yet to be confirmed by Google. Alter's acquisition was completed two months ago, an unnamed...
CNET
Apple Is Latest to Show We're Getting Tired of Subscriptions
Apple is known for beating serious challenges. The Mac maker went from leader of the home computer revolution four decades ago to nearly insolvent in 1997. Its iMac and iPod survived the dot-com crash, after then the iPhone powered through the Great Recession. The iPad, Apple Watch and all manner of iPhone accessories have since helped turn Apple into the world's most highly valued company.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
CNET
The Elon Musk Era of Twitter Is Here: What It Means for You
Billionaire Elon Musk has brash notions for Twitter. Now, he needs to actually make them a reality. Late Thursday, Musk closed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, setting the stage for massive change at the social media company. His first order of business: firing key executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal.
CNET
Wired vs. Wireless Security Cameras: How to Choose Which is Best for You
If you're worried about keeping your home safe, there's good news: security cameras work. Some studies have found that visible cameras deter criminal activity. This is because, according to research from the FBI, most burglaries aren't planned in advance -- they happen because of opportunity. One way to make sure...
CNET
Save Big With 1-Day Refurb Deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and More
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and regularly top our best phone and best smartwatch lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The downside is that level of performance comes at a premium, meaning that Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Comments / 0