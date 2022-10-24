Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.
How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K
Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
Former Metro officer Andrew Delke released from jail
Andrew Delke took a plea deal in July of 2021 after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick during a chase in North Nashville.
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
3 charged after man tortured at Middle Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Police investigating ‘apparent road rage’ shooting on I-24 East at Harding Place
Metro police are investigating a shooting -- described as an "apparent road rage incident" -- that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
Historic Buena Vista District Building Reopens
NASHVILLE, TN — The congregation of the Hopewell Baptist Church will return to worship at 10:00 a.m. in their Historic building on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The return to the building also marks the 108th anniversary of this historic congregation. Founded in 1914, as an offshoot of the Mt....
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Metro police search for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber.
Woman stabbed several times near downtown Nashville, suspect arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials were called to the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a scene. A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in the side and was bleeding...
