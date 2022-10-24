Read full article on original website
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland plans to honor a 15-year-old murder victim Friday afternoon by renaming a street in his memory. Anthony DeJuan Hughes Jr. was from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, according to city officials, and enjoyed spending time at King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club. “The...
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
2 shot on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side Thursday morning. The shootings happened just after 8 a.m. near Marquette Street and Hamilton Avenue. This is in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park. At this time, there is no information on the victim’s conditions.
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual who was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say
Elyria Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old man injured.
Cleveland police search for suspect who shot 3 people inside convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man remains on the loose after shooting three people inside a convenience store on the city’s East side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the USA Food Mart in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street. According...
Woman faces charges for leaving 4-year-old son at Target in University Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Cleveland woman is charged with child endangering for allegedly leaving her son behind at the Target store in University Heights. Police said, on Oct. 13, a Target customer initially found the 4-year-old boy wandering alone in the store’s toy aisles. According to investigators,...
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
2-year-old battles lead poisoning after Cleveland home doesn’t receive inspection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom said her 2-year-old is recovering from lead poisoning after falling ill earlier this month. Brandy Jones and her daughter Brielle moved into a house on Kelso Avenue in May. “I moved in and I was happy, close to family, and me and my...
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in east side store shooting
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took the life of one person and injured two others on Wednesday. The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the USA Food Mart located in the 1100 block of East 123rd Street. Police say a 60-year-old man was killed, while a 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospitals, as was a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
1 of 3 victims shot at USA Food Mart in broad daylight dies, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after one of the three people shot at USA Food Mart on the city’s East Side in broad daylight died, Cleveland Police confirmed. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened at 1163 East 123rd Street on the afternoon of Oct....
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
Lorain police seek tips in double shooting
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old injured. The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in a parking lot on East Erie Avenue. Officers said they found two men with gunshots wounds who were both responsive.
2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into...
