Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The mold was broken with the addition of K-9 Deputy Jara as she entered the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s department in 2016. History – Jara came to Sweetwater County from an organization called K-9 working dogs international, based out of Kansas at the time but has since moved to Ohio. Being shipped to the United States as a young pup from Europe, Jara began her training there before eventually being purchased by the SWCSO through the agency’s drug seizure fund. After purchase, Jara who was originally with another handler made her way to Deputy Derek Morell and the two have been a perfect match ever since. Not to say there weren’t some learning curves in the infancy of their career together. Morell jokingly suggests, “It took about 6 months for Jara to train me and I always tell people I’m on the dumb end of the leash.”

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO