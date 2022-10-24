Read full article on original website
Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)
Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. BOOK SIGNING: Jen Atkinson @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5p;. HAUNTED CAR WASH at both Wash and Glow @ 2512 Foothill Blvd. and Autospa @ 1275 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, 7p-9p; FRI, Oct. 28:. LIVE...
Make-A-Wish Wyoming grants puppy wish to Wyatt
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
Get to know your Sweetwater County candidates for the upcoming election
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. Below are those running in the Sweetwater County election, which includes Mayors, Wards, and other boards. The list is below with each candidate’s responses.
The K-9s of SWCSO part 3: Deenna
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The third and final K-9 at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office is K-9 Deputy Deenna. Deenna came to the United States after beginning her training in the Netherlands. By far she is the smallest of the K-9 unit, weighing in at only about 60 pounds, however, size does not limit this little powerhouse in any way.
City of Green River to get $6.25 million in ARPA Funds
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), made up of the top five elected officials in Wyoming, awarded the City of Green River $6.25 million dollars from a portion of the State’s Federal ARPA funds. The City had requested $7.5 million dollars, the maximum...
The K-9s of SWCSO Part 1: Jara
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The mold was broken with the addition of K-9 Deputy Jara as she entered the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s department in 2016. History – Jara came to Sweetwater County from an organization called K-9 working dogs international, based out of Kansas at the time but has since moved to Ohio. Being shipped to the United States as a young pup from Europe, Jara began her training there before eventually being purchased by the SWCSO through the agency’s drug seizure fund. After purchase, Jara who was originally with another handler made her way to Deputy Derek Morell and the two have been a perfect match ever since. Not to say there weren’t some learning curves in the infancy of their career together. Morell jokingly suggests, “It took about 6 months for Jara to train me and I always tell people I’m on the dumb end of the leash.”
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
Early morning fire call in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5:06 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a four-plex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 27 – October 28, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Special committee formed as a result of last night’s city council workshop in RS
Rock Springs, Wyoming – A special council meeting was held Wednesday, October 26, after a decision could not be made regarding the initial reading of additional human trafficking, massage therapy establishment ordinances were proposed at the October 18 Rock Springs City Council Meeting. Council members, Mayor Kaumo, and City Attorney Richard Beckwith were among some of the members in attendance at the workshop.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 27, 2022
October 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight –...
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
RSJH Students Create Pantry to Help Those in Need
ROCK SPRINGS — A pantry providing snacks, meals, hygiene products, and even household essentials for those in need has been created at the Rock Springs Junior High School. Thanks to the efforts of the RSJH Kindness Committee and Student Council the pantry was created and they have already received a nice donation. Church & Dwight representative Tony Crosby recently delivered toothpaste, baking soda, and laundry detergent to help keep the pantry stocked.
