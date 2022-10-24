ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian jets have crashed into apartment buildings twice in less than a week, highlighting Putin's military struggles at home

By Jake Epstein
 4 days ago
Russian Sukhoi SU-30 SM military aircraft perform during the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, Russia, on July 19, 2017. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
  • A Russian warplane crashed in Siberia on Sunday, killing both pilots.
  • The crash was the second time in less than a week a Russian military aircraft slammed into a residential area, causing fatalities.
  • The deadly crashes come as Russia's military also struggles abroad in its fight in Ukraine.

A Russian fighter jet crashed into an apartment building on Sunday in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both pilots, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said. It's the second time in less than a week that a Russian warplane crashed into a residential area, resulting in fatalities.

"The Su-30 crashed into a private wooden apartment building during a test flight," the ministry said in a Sunday statement, adding that there were no civilian casualties. It said the crash caused a 2,150-square-foot-large fire, noting that "at the moment, open fire has been eliminated."

Video footage that was published to Russian state media appears to show the warplane plummet in a nose dive before falling behind a row a trees, where it exploded in a massive fireball. A slightly longer video published to social media by a Ukrainian journalist also appears to capture the incident. Insider was unable to immediately verify the footage.

—Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) October 23, 2022

The deadly crash occurred in southern Russia's Irkutsk, a city of just under 620,000 residents not far from the country's border with Mongolia.

The Washington Post reported that local authorities declared a state of emergency in the district where the crash occurred, and Russia's state-owned aerospace company United Aircraft Corporation will investigate the incident.

Sunday's crash in Russia is the second fatal incident involving a Russian warplane in less than a week. On October 17, a Russian Su-34 strike fighter caught fire during a training mission and crashed into a residential building in western Russia's port city of Yeysk.

At least 13 people were killed in the accident, which led Russian authorities to say that the two pilots — who managed to eject from the aircraft before it crashed — could face criminal charges.

Though military accidents happen regularly, crashes in residential areas are less common, as professional, modern militaries tend to have procedures in place to avoid this kind of incident.

The deadly incidents seem to point to problems within Russian President Vladimir Putin's military at home, problems that come as his forces continue to face battlefield setbacks and suffer substantial losses abroad in Ukraine. Some casualty estimates for the Russian military in Ukraine are as high as 90,000.

Ukrainian troops are advancing along the war's eastern front and also pushing toward the key southern city of Kherson, an early Russian win which has been under Russian occupation since the early days of the war.

Russian officers and medics are reported to have evacuated, leaving many inexperienced and newly drafted soldiers — who have complained that they are ill-equipped — with the task of defending the city from the advancing Ukrainian forces.

Last week, Russia began frantically started to move tens of thousands of civilians out of the city, signaling an expectation of intense urban warfare.

In addition to high casualty counts and losses of territory, Russian forces have also lost a significant number of armored vehicles, including some of its modern tanks. Some Russian vehicles captured by Ukraine have actually been put back into service while the Russian army has at times had to pull old, obsolete vehicles out of storage.

As Russian troops falter on the front lines, Putin's forces, which are running low on long-range precision guided munitions, have in recent weeks become increasingly reliant on the use of Iranian-made suicide drones — identified as the Shahed-136 type — for Blitz-style attacks on civilians and infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

"Russia is likely expending a high number of Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences," Britain's defense ministry said in a Monday intelligence update. "It is likely using them as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons which are becoming increasingly scarce."

Comments / 257

Bob Werner
4d ago

I've said it all along their military is all bluster their equipment stinks definitely their pilots are having a tough time just saying

Reply(43)
50
rowe sheila
4d ago

Lord bring Putin down with his evil regime. Cause him to declare peace and discontinue this odious conflict. It can't be called a war Russia is being beat so badly. When willvRusdia's leader tellvPutin enough is enough already? Are they waiting for him to destroy them with himself because he will not admit defeat. He'd take so many more down with him before he yields to the truth.

Reply
22
Cathy Starling
3d ago

we all need to pray for world Peace that is the only way to conquer evil in this world. I agree he is an evil man working for Satan.

Reply
13
