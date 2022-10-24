Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game
Call of Duty fans who bought a physical edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are learning that the disc that comes with it doesn’t actually include the game. Instead, it’s a 72MB disc that enables a download of the full game. According to a report from...
Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II cross-platform?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of 2022’s biggest games, and it’ll likely reach millions and millions of players. Since multiplayer is such a major component of Modern Warfare II, you might be wondering if the game features cross-platform play, which platforms the game supports, and how cross-progression works.
Here’s how much faster Nvidia’s RX 4090 is at cracking passwords
You really shouldn’t be trying to manage your own passwords when high-performance graphics cards featuring GPUs as powerful as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 could be in use by hackers. The password-cracking speed of Nvidia’s best GPU has been highlighted before but the latest revelation points out the performance compared to other graphics cards.
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have Hardcore mode?
With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players have access to a wide variety of multiplayer game modes including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and the new Prisoner Capture. One of the most popular modes in the series is Hardcore, which has been in the series for years. This intense mode removes the HUD and increases damage across the board. But does this mode appear in the new Modern Warfare II?
Gotham Knights is unplayable on Steam following latest update
Gotham Knights players are reporting that the game is no longer playable on Steam following the latest software update. Fans took to social media outlets to complain about the problem that began last night, when they downloaded an update with a patch that would improve keyboard issues, co-op gameplay problems, and overall game stability — all complaints that cropped up since Gotham Knights launched last week. According to PC Gamer, the patch temporarily removed controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo on Wednesday, but when it was patched back in 15 hours later, the update rendered the game unplayable.
Valve is testing a new Big Picture Mode for Steam. Here’s how to try it
Valve has announced that it is running a beta test for an updated version of Big Picture Mode for the desktop version of Steam. According to a blog post published on Thursday, the proprietary UI is being updated to make the desktop interface look like the Steam Deck. The updated...
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop just got a massive $700 price cut
The XPS lineup of laptops is Dell’s answer to the Macbook and Microsoft Surface, and if you’re not particularly interested in either the Apple or Microsoft ecosystem, then the XPS is a great alternative. So, if you’re looking for great laptop deals for a desktop replacement, then the Dell XPS 17 will get you there, and you can even pick it up for a discount from Dell for $1,899, rather than the usual $2,600 it goes for.
Why Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs are melting right in people’s PCs
The long-awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is, undoubtedly, the best graphics card on the current market. Fit to handle just about anything you throw at it, the card will fly through heavy gaming and content creation. Unless it sets on fire, that is. Contents. There have now been several reports...
The Callisto Protocol won’t launch in Japan due to its rating
Striking Distance Studios announced that The Callisto Protocol won’t be released in Japan as they don’t want to compromise on the game’s age rating. “The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the CERO rating cannot be passed,” the game’s Japanese Twitter account explained. “We have decided that we would no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope everyone in Japan will understand. If you have already pre-ordered, we will refund you.”
GameStop is practically giving away the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD today
Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro problems and how to solve them
Want great audio but not a fan of Apple? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have got your back. Though they will work with iOS devices, they're some of the best earbuds optimized for Android. But as great as they sound, the buds aren't without fault. Like any other earbuds,...
Grab a cheap AMD B550 gaming motherboard with today’s Newegg deal
If you’re trying to build a PC from scratch, it can be a little overwhelming, with the motherboard being the most challenging part for most folks since there are many different socket types, even for each of the two big CPU brands. Well, if you’re going for an AMD build using a 3rd-gen CPU in the Ryzen lineup, this B550 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard from ASRock has a great deal. You can pick it up from Newegg for just $85, down from the usual $115 it tends to go for.
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
The seams of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are starting to crack. Over the past week, two games launched that challenged the status quo for performance on current-gen consoles: A Plague Tale Requiem and Gotham Knights. Unlike nearly all console releases since 2020, both games shipped locked at 30 frames per second (fps) without a performance mode.
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
Gamers no longer have to wait for this year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event already brings bargain prices, such as $480 for the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop. Not only will you be saving $320 on the gaming laptop’s original price of $800 if you purchase it now from the Best Buy Black Friday sale, but you’ll also avoid the shopping rush that builds up as the holiday season draws closer. These reasons should be more than enough for you to add the HP Victus 15 to your cart and check out immediately.
The canceled Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB takes a beating in benchmarks
Nvidia decided to “unlaunch” the 12GB version of the RTX 4080, but those graphics cards were still made by Nvidia’s board partners. This means that, as with any other piece of PC hardware, some benchmarks of these ill-fated GPUs are expected to leak out. Today, one such...
Silent Hill f: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Silent Hill fans were given more than they bargained for in October 2022. Konami hosted a Silent Hill showcase where they revealed not just one but four games in the works (along with another feature film). Outside of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the three other games are all brand-new entries in the acclaimed horror franchise. Out of all of those announcements, the one that many consider the most exciting is the mysteriously titled Silent Hill f.
Nvidia is taking unprecedented steps to fix the RTX 4090 melting problem
The saga of melting Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs continues, and today’s development is significant. According to inside information, Nvidia is taking the matter very seriously. As a result, it’s taking unprecedented actions to ensure that the RTX 4090s stop burning up. Although the affected cards seem to...
Get the Black Friday price on the Surface Pro 7+ at Best Buy today
It’s a trend we’re seeing every day: Black Friday sales are starting. Recently, Best Buy has joined the trend, with some Surface Pro deals raising our eyebrows. For now, we want to highlight the $330 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with a black type cover, down to $600 from the usual price of $930. Best Buy warns that all items part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals are available in limited quantities and doesn’t recommend waiting until Black Friday itself. In other words, shop now.
