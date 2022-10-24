Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

5 HOURS AGO