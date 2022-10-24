ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the biggest lottery jackpots in history as Powerball drawing heads to record number

The jackpot for the next Powerball lottery drawing — set for Wednesday night — keeps on soaring, and it is now heading into record territory, estimated at $700 million. If any lottery players get lucky enough to pick all six numbers correctly, it will rank as the fifth biggest Powerball jackpot in the history of that multi-state game and the eighth biggest jackpot for any lottery game in U.S. history, according to records from Mega Millions and Powerball lottery officials.
Why Julian Edelman likes Bay-area clam chowder over New England (Anti-analysis)

Julian Edelman realized that he might make some enemies with this opinion, but he had to speak his truth. The retired New England Patriots receiver publicly declared this week that he likes the clam chowder in the Bay area more than he likes New England clam chowder. In his defense, Edelman hails from Redwood City, California, which is right on San Francisco Bay in Northern California.
