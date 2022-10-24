ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?

What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals

Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

ESPN Analyst Puts Fields' Athleticism Second to Lamar Jackson

ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

