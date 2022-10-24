Read full article on original website
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London
Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
Ravens' Justin Tucker Throws Shade at Russell Wilson for Plane Workout
Justin Tucker throws subtle jab at Russell Wilson’s plane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Russell Wilson isn’t getting a break. Wilson and the Denver Broncos hold a disappointing 2-5 record this NFL season and the quarterback is seemingly getting roasted online left and right. Whether it’s...
Robert Quinn and Eagles Mutually Agree to Part Ways After Season
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Robert Quinn Trade Could Give ‘Relentless' Kingsley Jonathan Opportunity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
‘Work in Progress' Alex Leatherwood in ‘Good Spot' as Bears Debut Looms
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Alex Leatherwood arrived in Chicago as a former first-round pick looking for a fresh start after being cut by the Raiders. But the Alabama product quickly faded into the background after going on the Non-Football Injury List with a case of mononucleosis. The Bears opened Leatherwood's...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles
Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
ESPN Analyst Puts Fields' Athleticism Second to Lamar Jackson
ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran.
Robert Quinn Calls Bears' Roquan Smith Like a ‘Little Brother'
Robert Quinn calls Roquan Smith a 'little brother' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Roquan Smith broke into tears during his media session as he found out the Bears would be trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. To Smith, Quinn meant...
Another Verlander is making his way around the diamond from the outside
We know about his star-pitching older brother, but Ben Verlander has made leaps in media and baseball.
