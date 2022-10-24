Read full article on original website
Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety. PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety. "You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It...
Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system. The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City. Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will...
Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses
A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
'Jeremy's Journey' cautions students about overdose dangers
BERWICK, Pa. — Inside the Berwick Area Middle School gymnasium, 300 pairs of shoes were displayed, representing the 300 people who lose their lives daily from drug overdoses. "I think it really opens people's eyes that this is real, and this is happening," Camila Amya said. The Berwick Teen...
16 To The Rescue: Thackary
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
New ballot-sorting system already at work in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new tool in the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections is already getting put to work. The $315,000 ballot-sorting machine can separate the ballots by precinct, scanning each ballot envelope as it passes through, checking for any deficiencies. "Sometimes the barcodes need to be rescanned just...
Residents of condemned motel in Lackawanna County moving out
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday night, Newswatch 16 told viewers about how several people in Lackawanna County were left without a home after an oil spill at Motel 81 in Scott Township. The building was condemned. According to residents, the spill happened because of a missing copper pipe in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County
WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, is hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
Probst vs. Ertle | Pocono candidates running for 189th District
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her...
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
Book chronicling pandemic features local businesses
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Cusumano restaurant in Old Forge is a place author Gary Rivlin spent a lot of time in when the pandemic began. He came to the area, fleeing New York City to get to an area where he felt safe. He decided to put pen to...
On the Pennsylvania Road — Native American fishing technique
DANVILLE, Pa. — Skycam 16 and a high school teacher helped us peer into the history of the 'V-shaped structure, At the Susquehanna River in Danville. The structure is said to date back centuries and is believed to have been created by Native Americans to catch eels. According to...
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most people in Stroudsburg will have to participate in a new trash pickup plan in the new year. Residents used to have to find their own garbage hauler but not anymore. Starting in the new year, nearly all residents will have to sign up for a...
Will CDC recommend COVID-19 shots for school kids?
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Last week, a CDC committee voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults. Chickenpox, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines are all required for children heading to school in Pennsylvania. But a CDC advisory committee is...
Healthwatch 16 — Nikki shares her mammogram results
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: Watch part one of this story HERE. Doctors recommend women start getting mammograms yearly at the age of 40 and sooner if they have risk factors. For Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize, breast cancer runs in the family. Nikki's paternal grandmother died from the...
Tamaqua train station recognized by USPS
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Trains have been pulling into the Tamaqua train station since 1875. "More than 40 passenger trains stopped here. So, in front of the station where you see one track today, there were four tracks across here," said Dale Freudenberger, president of the Tamaqua Historical Society. This...
Questions about mail-in ballots, early voting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy couple of weeks inside Monroe County's Election and Voter Registration office in Stroudsburg. Election officials are handling mail-in ballots daily and answering questions voters have. Many of them are about early voting. "There are no machines at polling places. That's the call...
