Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety. PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety. "You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system. The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City. Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will...
SCRANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses

A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Haddock vs. May | Candidates for 118th House District

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 118th District, which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston Area...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Thackary

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County

WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, is hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Will CDC recommend COVID-19 shots for school kids?

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Last week, a CDC committee voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults. Chickenpox, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines are all required for children heading to school in Pennsylvania. But a CDC advisory committee is...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Healthwatch 16 — Nikki shares her mammogram results

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: Watch part one of this story HERE. Doctors recommend women start getting mammograms yearly at the age of 40 and sooner if they have risk factors. For Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize, breast cancer runs in the family. Nikki's paternal grandmother died from the...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua train station recognized by USPS

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Trains have been pulling into the Tamaqua train station since 1875. "More than 40 passenger trains stopped here. So, in front of the station where you see one track today, there were four tracks across here," said Dale Freudenberger, president of the Tamaqua Historical Society. This...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Questions about mail-in ballots, early voting

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy couple of weeks inside Monroe County's Election and Voter Registration office in Stroudsburg. Election officials are handling mail-in ballots daily and answering questions voters have. Many of them are about early voting. "There are no machines at polling places. That's the call...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

