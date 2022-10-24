Effective: 2022-10-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Mendocino County, and Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

