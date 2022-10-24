Read full article on original website
Related
70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which two people died. Authorities said Friday, Oct. 28, that 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid had been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
whmi.com
Sheriff: Alcohol Use Suspected In Friday Crash
Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that seriously injured four people on Friday in Hartland Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30pm to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on M-59/Highland Road at Hacker Road. The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that a...
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
Man who threatened Michigan 911 dispatchers sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who made numerous threatening calls to 911 was sentenced to prison. Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison Oct. 26, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff.
jack1065.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
The Oakland Press
Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse
Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Parents of Oxford High killer don’t want experts to tell jury they could have intervened
Attorneys for the parents of convicted 16-year-old Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley are asking a judge to bar school-shooting experts from testifying at their trial. Two potential expert witnesses for the prosecution took the stand to share the basis of their likely testimony during what is called a Daubert hearing Friday, Oct. 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court.
Increased police presence at Oxford school after shooting rumor
OXFORD, MI – Oxford Middle School has more armed police officers and a K9 unit present after the district received a report Wednesday of a rumor that there would be a shooting at the school, WPBN/WGTU reports. This comes as the district approaches one year since the mass shooting...
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
JACKSON, MI -- A jury has found three Michigan men guilty on multiple felony charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020. The verdict, announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, inside a Jackson County courtroom, followed three weeks of testimony and temporary delays. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and...
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
Medical issue may have led to fatal crash near Port Huron, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities believe a medical issue caused a 53-year-old Wales Township man to crash his vehicle into a steel barrier at a Michigan MDOT Welcome Center near Port Huron which led to his death. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9 p.m....
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0