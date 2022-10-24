ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
The Flint Journal

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which two people died. Authorities said Friday, Oct. 28, that 37-year-old Jacalyn Reid had been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
whmi.com

Sheriff: Alcohol Use Suspected In Friday Crash

Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that seriously injured four people on Friday in Hartland Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30pm to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on M-59/Highland Road at Hacker Road. The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that a...
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
The Oakland Press

Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse

Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The Ann Arbor News

Parents of Oxford High killer don’t want experts to tell jury they could have intervened

Attorneys for the parents of convicted 16-year-old Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley are asking a judge to bar school-shooting experts from testifying at their trial. Two potential expert witnesses for the prosecution took the stand to share the basis of their likely testimony during what is called a Daubert hearing Friday, Oct. 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court.
My Magic GR

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The Flint Journal

