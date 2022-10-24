U.S. runs out of money for free COVID vaccines as new variants rise up

Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter, which comes out once a week on Mondays with alerts for breaking COVID-19 news.

New, more infectious COVID variants are gaining ground in the U.S., but as of January vaccines and boosters won't be free anymore and may run up to $110 to $130 , according to Pfizer (although people with health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid will still likely pay nothing or a reduced rate). And, possibly due to anti-vaccine messaging, Florida is last in the country for adult flu vaccinations this year (TCPalm has this for their subscribers).

BIWEEKLY UPDATE: Unlike most states which report coronavirus data directly to the public multiple times a week or daily, Florida reports every other week with the summary only listing the increase for the previous seven days, entirely skipping a week of data. State reports include only Florida residents and not visitors for cases and deaths, but do include visitors for vaccination totals.

Subtracting the state's Oct. 7 report from the Oct. 21 one , we get:

New COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks: 20,055

20,055 Total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began: 7,149,300 (7,192,835 per Johns Hopkins)

7,149,300 (7,192,835 per Johns Hopkins) New COVID-19 deaths in the previous two weeks: 515

515 Total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began: 82,176

82,176 Last week's testing positivity: State report: 7.1%, Johns Hopkins: 11.74%

LADAPO WATCH: Just days before Steven Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of court, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo appeared on Bannon's podcast to complain about Twitter temporarily blocking his account because he advised young men not to get vaccinated for COVID

ALSO IN THE NEWS: A study shows COVID-19 contributed to a quarter of maternal deaths from 2020 to 2021 and, for USA TODAY subscribers, this multi-part, year-long study explores just how, where and why COVID testing is broken .

FACT CHECK: No, the media didn't report the same boy died of COVID-19 in three different countries.

