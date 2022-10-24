ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)

Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff. Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy

ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Pack 86 Cub Scout Members Receive Awards at Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — Pack 86 Cub Scouts were recently recognized for their skills with an awards presentation at a recent meeting. The meeting took place at the White Mountain Library and Scout members Noah Straka, Isaac Lemon, Ziden Mortensen, Juniper May, Noemi Gonzales, Brighten Bentley, Maggie Hybarger, Ashley Trefethen, Tim Hybarger, Kolton Mortensen and Henry Cherry attended. During the meeting, Leader Vera Trefethen informed the Scouts of the awards.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
SCSD No. 1 Candidates Discuss Top Concerns in Forum

ROCK SPRINGS — Four candidates running for two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustee positions shared their thoughts about pressing issues and what they hoped to accomplish if elected. Among those running for trustee positions are Cole Wright, Danielle Schumacher, Dana Eddy and Kari Cochran. All candidates mentioned...
RSHS Band Earns Excellent Rating at State Marching Band Competition

ROCK SPRINGS — As the band moves to the center of the gym, the goal is simple. They want to march in unison to the beat of the music and put on an unforgettable show to stand out above the competition. Any misstep or wrong note could make all the difference in the final rating the band receives. But, no pressure.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RSJH Students Create Pantry to Help Those in Need

ROCK SPRINGS — A pantry providing snacks, meals, hygiene products, and even household essentials for those in need has been created at the Rock Springs Junior High School. Thanks to the efforts of the RSJH Kindness Committee and Student Council the pantry was created and they have already received a nice donation. Church & Dwight representative Tony Crosby recently delivered toothpaste, baking soda, and laundry detergent to help keep the pantry stocked.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Western Board Passes Revised Campus Gun Control Policy

GREEN RIVER —The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously passed a revised gun control policy measure that’s designed to address the concerns about too-broad language, which the board had previously expressed. During October’s meeting in Green River, the board approved the revised policy after reviewing it...
GREEN RIVER, WY

