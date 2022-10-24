Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England
While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds. At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side,...
Sean Longstaff: The Scapegoat
The Scapegoat. Every side has one and Newcastle United are no exception. In fact, Eddie Howe’s side have a few. At present, it is Sean Longstaff. Despite Newcastle’s excellent run of form in which the midfielder has played an important part, Longstaff has not escaped criticism from supporters and some of the media. Howe, though, has been full of praise for the midfielder:
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
Ian Maatsen looking to follow the paths of ‘superstars’ Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher
Ian Maatsen is starting to make a name for himself at Turf Moor, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the new-look, post-Dyche Burnley FC. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, With third of the season gone, The Clarets are leading the Championship, with the division’s best attack and second meanest defense, having lost just once.
Everton at Fulham: Predicted Line-Up | Patterson Back In?
A three-defeat streak was broken last weekend as Everton put in our of their best performances in a long, long time in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Now the Blues head to Craven Cottage to face a Fulham side who have impressed so far under a certain Marco Silva.
Pep Guardiola Right to Relieve Riyad Mahrez of Man City Penalty Duties
It is arguable that Manchester City would have won Champions League already if they were excellent at taking penalties. Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham in 2019 that later cost the team a semi-final place in the competition. City could have beaten Ajax in the semis and met Liverpool in the final.
Gut Feelings for Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester City return to Premier League action against Leicester City at the King Power. The Sky Blues will be keen to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, and the Foxes will be keen to keep the improved form going. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their opinions on how the match will play out.
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson back, Podence & Scottish starlet linked, Begovic talks future
“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Thursday October 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Club: Match Thread and How to Watch
After four matches, nothing has been settled in Tottenham Hotspur’s group in the UEFA Champions League. Entering Matchweek Five, every club in Group D is still alive and has a chance to advance. For Spurs, they are in pole position: A win today and they will qualify for the knockouts. Get a little help from Eintracht Frankfurt today and it’s possible Spurs can win the group. Of course, Spurs need to get out of this funk that they’re currently in to do so. The goal today is simple: Get three points and get to the knockouts.
Chelsea FCW 8-0 KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Chelsea’s second match in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, against Albanian league champions KF Vllaznia, was not expected to be as big of a challenge as meeting Paris Saint-Germain away. We would soon be proved correct in our predictions as the Blues, hosting the match at Kingsmeadow, had no trouble keeping the ball in the opposition’s half and create a bunch of chances as a result.
Three things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League draw with Sporting
We’ve had a night to sleep on it, and it still doesn’t feel any better. Tottenham Hotspur drew at home to Sporting Lisbon in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday — had they won the match (and they sure thought they had) they would’ve clinched their group and progressed to the knock-out stages with one match yet to play.
Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs
Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Klopp Hopeful That Henderson Injury Scare Just a Bruise
Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson will avoid a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League. Henderson, who set up Mohamed Salah for the opener, had a clash of knees...
Graham Potter ‘really excited’ to see new player recruitment department emerging at Chelsea
This week saw the appointment of two people who are expected to be key parts of the new technical and player recruitment setup at Chelsea, with former AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart and former Southampton head of senior recruitment Joe Shields confirmed to be joining the club. While their...
