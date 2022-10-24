‘Irreverent’ First Look: Colin Donnell Introduces His ‘Funny’ & ‘Dark’ Fake Reverend (PHOTOS)

Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66. Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.
ETOnline.com
'Chicago Med' Alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Baby No. 2
Baby on board! Patti Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell, are expecting their second child. "Oops we did it again 🤷🏼♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024! @people @colindonnell@ninedaves. 📸: @michaelhullphoto HMU: @katnejatbeauty," the actress wrote next to the Instagram post revealing the news on...
tvinsider.com
‘1923’ Release Date: When Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Arrives on Paramount+
Paramount+ has announced Taylor Sheridan‘s 1923 release date, confirming that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s Yellowstone universe debut will arrive before the year is up. 1923, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada....
tvinsider.com
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten on ‘Gutting’ Finale Shocker & Hopes for Season 2
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Tell Me Lies Season 1.]. In the final minutes of its first season, Tell Me Lies gets even messier than it was before. Among the big finale moments: Stephen (Jackson White) was driving the night Macy (Lily McInerny) died, detailed in flashbacks. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) could only watch as Stephen left a college party with his ex, Diana (Alicia Crowder), without even a glance in her direction. She then got drunk with Bree’s (Catherine Missal) boyfriend Evan (Branden Cook) and woke up in bed with him the next morning. And at the party in 2015, Lucy and Stephen reunited… and his fiancé, her (former) best friend, Lydia (Natalee Linez), joined them.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Reflects on Hetty’s Season 2 Growth & Facing Nemesis Molly
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 5, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”]. Ghosts is reaching into the Gilded Age past for its second-ever Halloween installment, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”. Unlike the past Hetty-centric (Rebecca Wisocky)...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From Decision Day (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 17, “This Was Supposed to Be Our New Start.”]. The big moment has come for Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples as they take the giant leap to either commit or cut ties on Decision Day.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’: Rebecca Wisocky on Hetty’s Halloween Nemesis (and a Future Love?)
Like all the actors who play dearly departed spirits on the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, Rebecca Wisocky has become an armchair historian of her character’s era. So she can confirm that the setup of the October 27 Halloween episode — Gilded Age socialite Hetty suggests Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver) hold a séance to liven up their poorly attended last-minute Halloween party — is sound: “Spiritualism was very popular and fashionable in the late 19th century,” she says. “I think Hetty would’ve done séances as a party trick more than anything. She references that she threw a séance and only now realizes it didn’t really work and that she lives in a haunted house and was probably getting messed with.”
tvinsider.com
Jamie Lynn Spears & Other Celebs Go Through Hell in ‘Special Forces’ Training (VIDEO)
A group of celebrities, including Jamie Lynn Spears and former Spice Girl Mel B, are being pushed to the limit in the upcoming Fox reality competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In a newly released trailer (watch below) for the show, which is set to premiere with a...
tvinsider.com
‘True Detective’ Season 4: Jodie Foster Mystery Adds Trio to Cast
HBO‘s anthology crime series True Detective has added three new cast members to its upcoming fourth season, which is subtitled Night Country and the first not to be helmed by series creator Nic Pizzolatto. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isabella Star Lablanc (Long Slow Exhale), Joel D. Montgrand (Legends...
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Coolidge and ‘The White Lotus’ Cast on Season 2: ‘This Is a Dangerous World’ (VIDEO)
Luxury comes at a price. Season 2 of creator/writer Mike White’s genre-bending HBO murder mystery/social satire/bedroom farce begins similarly to its predecessor: the revelation that a guest at a five-star White Lotus resort chain property has died. This time, by drowning in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily. A new twist: there’s more than one dead body. Flashback to a week earlier with the arrival of guests, and so begins another intriguing story of who died, who did it, and why.
tvinsider.com
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Emotional Leslie Jordan Tribute Montage (VIDEO)
Fox sitcom Call Me Kat paid tribute to its late cast member Leslie Jordan on Thursday’s (October 27) episode in an emotional montage featuring some of his best moments from the show. Jordan, who tragically passed away on Monday (October 24) in a car accident, played Phil in the...
tvinsider.com
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as Spiritual NYPD Cop
A new kind of detective is coming to streaming. Peacock’s upcoming David. E. Kelley drama The Calling (formerly called The Missing) has shared its first trailer showing off its star-studded cast. Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) stars as NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, Peacocks (Scrubs) plays veteran cop Earl Malzone. But that’s just the main cast.
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down What’s Old & New in Season 2
The Emmy-winning anthology, The White Lotus, may have switched its Hawaiian resort to a European hot spot, but the luxury hotel chain still seems to attract tourists who have lost their way. Season 2 digs into sexual politics and male-female power dynamics. Here are the other amenities. The Setting. Buongiorno...
tvinsider.com
Diane Sawyer Talks to Matthew Perry, World Series Begins, ‘High School’ Finale, Louis Armstrong and All That Jazz
In a prime-time exclusive, Diane Sawyer talks to Friends star Matthew Perry about his revealing memoir. The World Series begins with the Phillies facing the Astros at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The acclaimed teen drama-with-music High School wraps its first season. An Apple TV+ documentary celebrates jazz legend Louis Armstrong.
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Why Is Maggie Crying? (VIDEO)
There isn’t much that we can imagine would make tough-as-nails Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) cry at this point on The Walking Dead. But in this exclusive sneak peek above from the AMC zombie drama’s October 30 episode, “Outpost 22,” something is clearly up. “They just ripped...
tvinsider.com
Jonathan Pryce Defends ‘The Crown’ After Judi Dench Slams Netflix Series
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce, who portrays Prince Philip in the upcoming fifth season of the royal drama, has spoken out against those who have recently criticized the Netflix series. Speaking to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor said he’s “bitterly disappointed” by his “fellow artistes” who have slammed the show in...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’: Tawny Newsome on Mariner’s Decision, ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale.]. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) might have started out the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale away from Starfleet, but by the end of it, she was back where she belongs. But where will her...
tvinsider.com
‘Love Is Blind’: Nancy & Bartise Reflect on Their Emotional Abortion Debate
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 5-7.] The second batch of episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 dropped on October 26 on Netflix, and Episodes 6 and 7 contain a timely but discomforting conversation about abortion between Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.
tvinsider.com
‘Barry’ Star Joanna Sotomura & More Join Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Sunny’
Apple TV+‘s upcoming dark comedy Sunny, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones, has rounded out its cast with five more additions, including Barry star Joanna Sotomura. According to Deadline, Sotomura will be joined by Judy Ongg (Doctor-X), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill), YOU (Nobody Knows), and singer-songwriter annie the...
