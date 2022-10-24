ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See

When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Big Return Ahead, 3 Others Ruled Out

After all of the hubbub that has been the Indianapolis Colts news cycle this week following the demotion of Matt Ryan and subsequent promotion of Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, there is actually a game to play this weekend. The Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Rams WR Van Jefferson Bringing ‘Juice’ to Offense Says Coach Liam Coen

As the Log Angeles Rams look to overcome their early season offensive woes and return to their Super Bowl-winning offense, they do so while getting a huge boost in the receiver room against the San Francisco 49ers. While Cooper Kupp is Cooper Kupp and will continue to be one of...
Centre Daily

Aggressive Mode: How Quinton Jefferson, Seahawks Turned Around Struggling Defense

RENTON, Wash. - Only two short weeks ago, the Seahawks were coming off the heels of two embarrassing defensive performances allowing 84 combined points in back-to-back contests against the Lions and Saints. Both of those opponents were without several key players on offense, including running back D'Andre Swift and receiver Michael Thomas, making these struggles all the more mystifying.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Report: 49ers are Fielding Trade Offers for Jeff Wilson Jr.

Looks like the 49ers are not done trading yet. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has garnered some interest around the league and the 49ers are reportedly fielding trade offers for him, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After acquiring Christian McCaffrey, Wilson apparently looks expendable to a degree to the 49ers....
Centre Daily

Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tindall, End of Steelers Game, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Lions game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, Tua’s game seemed to go south against the Steelers when the bad weather reared its head. His worst performance last year, at a critical moment, was in inclement weather in Tennessee. Is it possible he’s not built (too small, hand size, arm strength) for playing in bad weather, which obviously would be a problem come December/January?
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool

Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade for Bradley Chubb of Broncos? ‘Love to See It,’ Say Insiders

Do the Dallas Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade? And would they sacrifice a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to do it?. In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing star Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in exchange to be one the authors "would love to see,'' as The Athletic’s Mike Jones and Jeff Howe put it.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’

View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily

Tannehill ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation took a cloudy turn on Friday. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice for the second time this week, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Houston. He was limited on Thursday. “We’re going to try to give...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Sports Council CEO Weighs in on New Stadium Plan

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who expect to benefit from a replacement for Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Sports Council, which runs the TransPerfect Music City Bowl – among other events – plans to take full advantage of the new, domed venue once it is built.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Desmond Howard ‘Worried’ About Michigan vs. 3–4 MSU

View the original article to see embedded media. Undefeated Michigan once again appears to be on a collision course with Ohio State, having cruised through the first part of its schedule in 2022. But first the Wolverines will have to get past their other rival, Michigan State, this weekend in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy