Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn ‘Relentless’ Defense
Dan Quinn’s defense got back to their style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the home side race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response. Particularly when it came to turnovers. “It was good...
Centre Daily
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Big Return Ahead, 3 Others Ruled Out
After all of the hubbub that has been the Indianapolis Colts news cycle this week following the demotion of Matt Ryan and subsequent promotion of Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, there is actually a game to play this weekend. The Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil...
Centre Daily
Rams WR Van Jefferson Bringing ‘Juice’ to Offense Says Coach Liam Coen
As the Log Angeles Rams look to overcome their early season offensive woes and return to their Super Bowl-winning offense, they do so while getting a huge boost in the receiver room against the San Francisco 49ers. While Cooper Kupp is Cooper Kupp and will continue to be one of...
Centre Daily
Robert Quinn is the Definition of a Rental Player, so Expect him to Play vs. Steelers
Nick Sirianni said Friday morning he is “hopeful” that Robert Quinn will be able to play on Sunday. That’s coach-speak for competitive advantage, but make no mistake, Quinn will make his Eagles debut at his defensive end post when the 6-0 Eagles host the 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m.CBS).
Centre Daily
Aggressive Mode: How Quinton Jefferson, Seahawks Turned Around Struggling Defense
RENTON, Wash. - Only two short weeks ago, the Seahawks were coming off the heels of two embarrassing defensive performances allowing 84 combined points in back-to-back contests against the Lions and Saints. Both of those opponents were without several key players on offense, including running back D'Andre Swift and receiver Michael Thomas, making these struggles all the more mystifying.
Centre Daily
Report: 49ers are Fielding Trade Offers for Jeff Wilson Jr.
Looks like the 49ers are not done trading yet. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has garnered some interest around the league and the 49ers are reportedly fielding trade offers for him, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After acquiring Christian McCaffrey, Wilson apparently looks expendable to a degree to the 49ers....
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tindall, End of Steelers Game, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Lions game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, Tua’s game seemed to go south against the Steelers when the bad weather reared its head. His worst performance last year, at a critical moment, was in inclement weather in Tennessee. Is it possible he’s not built (too small, hand size, arm strength) for playing in bad weather, which obviously would be a problem come December/January?
Centre Daily
Saints Injury Roundup: Thomas, Landry, Lattimore, Trautman Not Practicing on Thursday
Thursday's Saints injury report looks fairly identical to the first one for Week 8, with one player being added. Here's how things shape up as we get closer to the weekend. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot) LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee),...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Don’t Plan on Putting Ja’Marr Chase on Injured Reserveb
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade for Bradley Chubb of Broncos? ‘Love to See It,’ Say Insiders
Do the Dallas Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade? And would they sacrifice a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to do it?. In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing star Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in exchange to be one the authors "would love to see,'' as The Athletic’s Mike Jones and Jeff Howe put it.
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Centre Daily
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily
Tannehill ‘Questionable’ for Sunday
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation took a cloudy turn on Friday. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice for the second time this week, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Houston. He was limited on Thursday. “We’re going to try to give...
Centre Daily
Sports Council CEO Weighs in on New Stadium Plan
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who expect to benefit from a replacement for Nissan Stadium. The Nashville Sports Council, which runs the TransPerfect Music City Bowl – among other events – plans to take full advantage of the new, domed venue once it is built.
Centre Daily
Desmond Howard ‘Worried’ About Michigan vs. 3–4 MSU
View the original article to see embedded media. Undefeated Michigan once again appears to be on a collision course with Ohio State, having cruised through the first part of its schedule in 2022. But first the Wolverines will have to get past their other rival, Michigan State, this weekend in Ann Arbor.
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Comments / 0