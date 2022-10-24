1. Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween. There's a cheeseburger and french fries, Batman, Superman, and a turtle, and those aren't all of them. The hospital's Child and Family Life Team made 200 costumes for parents to choose from, and according to Corewell Health Beat, all 117 babies in the NICU will have their own by Halloween.

