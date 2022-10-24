Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Grand Rapids collaborative receives $2.5M federal grant to end youth homelessness
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County has received more than $2 million toward ending youth homelessness in the area. The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness/Continuum of Care (Coc) says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) awarded them a grant total of $2,477,852, which will be used to help service providers create a plan to end homelessness among those between 18 and 24 years old.
Fox17
Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
Fox17
New concrete barriers hope to improve pedestrian safety at WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A collaboration between Western Michigan University (WMU) and the city of Kalamazoo has led to the implementation of a tool that hopes to improve pedestrian safety on campus. City officials say its Department of Public Services has put up concrete walls west of Howard Street and...
Fox17
NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
Fox17
PHOTOS: Corewell Health dresses neonatal patients in Halloween costumes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health released photos of its smallest patients in adorable handmade Halloween costumes Thursday morning!. Among them are a turtle, a bumblebee, a strawberry, a few superheroes, and more. The photos were taken at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center. The...
Fox17
West Ottawa 2nd graders learn water safety
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools (WOPS) is partnering with The Panther Fund to help district second graders learn how to swim. “We did four elementary schools right now in the fall, and then we'll do four again in the spring,” says Aquatics Director Steve Bowyer.
Fox17
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 28
1. Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween. There's a cheeseburger and french fries, Batman, Superman, and a turtle, and those aren't all of them. The hospital's Child and Family Life Team made 200 costumes for parents to choose from, and according to Corewell Health Beat, all 117 babies in the NICU will have their own by Halloween.
Fox17
17-year-old Hastings resident dies in Barry County crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Hastings resident is dead following a crash in Barry County Wednesday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the single-vehicle crash occurred near Maple Grove Road and Foster Road in Baltimore Township at around 11 p.m. We’re told the car traveled west on Maple...
Fox17
Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are working to find out what happened on Wednesday afternoon after shots were heard in one neighborhood and a man came to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say an adult man arrived at a local hospital, showing gunshot wounds to...
Fox17
Honor those who have passed at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival
Enjoy a free cultural and educational event celebrating and honoring loved ones who gave passed at the Grand Rapids Dia De Los Muertos Festival on October 30. From 3 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, people can learn more about the traditional Latin American display altars, or ofrendas, honoring family and friends who have passed away. There will also be live music, Latino food, workshops, and crafts during the day-long festival.
Fox17
Victim identified in Battle Creek shooting death, person of interest in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has identified the man who died of gunshot wounds in Battle Creek Tuesday morning. The victim, 36-year-old William Michael Wilson, died after being shot repeatedly in close proximity to the shooter on Warren Street, the city tells us. We’re told...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jersey
Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!. HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs...
Fox17
Calvin University to add football program in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is adding a football program to its athletics department in 2023. The university tells FOX 17 the news comes as part of its strategic plan, which was approved by its Board of Trustees on Friday. In addition to football, Calvin University says it...
Fox17
Come see beautifully crafted pottery at West Michigan Potters Guild's Fall Show And Sale
The West Michigan Potters Guild was founded nearly 40 years ago by a group of artists who wanted a community after working alone in their studios. Now everyone- artists and non-artists alike- can enjoy the work of these wonderful ceramic artists at their annual show and sale. Over 30 ceramic...
Fox17
Chevy Chase to hold screening, live discussion of 'Christmas Vacation' in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Grand Rapids!. He and his wife, Jayni, are scheduled to hold a live conversation at DeVos Performance Hall after a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The two will recount...
Fox17
Pick up some tasty food at St. George Church's Middle Eastern Meal on Nov. 1
A local church is bringing the Middle East to West Michigan in the form of food. The St. George Church annual Middle Eastern Lunch and Dinner will be serving hungry folks in West Michigan on November 1. This delicious meal includes:. Kafta (freshly grilled and seasoned meat) Cucumber sauce (Laban)
Fox17
Learn how to spice a roasted chicken with former MasterChef contestant, Anne Hicks
Anne Hicks, a Michigan native from Kalamazoo, has been quite busy since appearing on the popular cooking show "MasterChef." Not only has she been creating new recipes, she now has launched her own line of spices!. The season 11 contestant joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix and showed us how...
Comments / 0