EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - A Forney man was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, endangering a child, and evading arrest. Braylon Diamente Hicks, 22, was charged with murder on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police. After the chase, police recovered an infant from his vehicle that had allegedly been taken from a residence by Hicks. At that time, Hicks was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

EDGEWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO