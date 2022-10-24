Read full article on original website
KLTV
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant.
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
KLTV
Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Keller man died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to DPS, the wreck happened on the interstate about six miles west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, died in the crash. DPS says Hannah was driving a 2005...
KLTV
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Van (Van,TX)
According to the Van Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Van on Thursday. The crash happened on I-20, near FM 314. According to the Police, a dump truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
KLTV
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
KLTV
Edgewood murder suspect booked into jail following hospital stay
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - A Forney man was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, endangering a child, and evading arrest. Braylon Diamente Hicks, 22, was charged with murder on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police. After the chase, police recovered an infant from his vehicle that had allegedly been taken from a residence by Hicks. At that time, Hicks was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment.
Woman who told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is accused of killing mother
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
Multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in Smith County leads to fatality
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On the morning of Oct. 27, two cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 20 leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Don Appleman, a freightliner truck was traveling east on Interstate 20. A Chevrolet Express van was also traveling east on Interstate 20 behind the freight truck. […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
inforney.com
Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide
A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
KSLA
Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested
MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
