Dry shampoo recalled due to threat of ‘human carcinogens’

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — One major company has issued a massive recall for popular name-brand dry shampoo products over potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.

The voluntary recall affects the following brands, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA):

  • Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
  • Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
  • Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
  • Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
  • Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
  • Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
  • Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
  • Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

To see the specific lot codes affected by the recall, you can see the full list and description of products here.

According to the FDA, the aerosol products were made before October 2021. Officials say exposure to benzene can happen by inhalation, orally or through the skin, and can result in cancers – including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

The FDA says that daily exposure to the chemical in the recalled products at the levels found in testing “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” saying Unilever issued the voluntary recall out of an “abundance of caution.”

Within the recall, officials explain that since an internal investigation identified the propellant as the source of the chemical, Unilever has been working with its propellant suppliers to address the issue.

Anyone who has the affected products is urged to stop using them and either throw them away or return the items from where they were purchased. You can find instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products here.

You can also call Unilver at (877) 270-7412 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST or submit a report here.

Comments / 2

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

