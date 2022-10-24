ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise

NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from The Woodlands has been indicted for a 2021 crash that killed a Livingston High School senior and left a second boy injured. Roy Grant Wagner, 42, was indicted in September on a charge of accident involving death. On Sept. 24, 2021, at about...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KTRE

Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
LIVINGSTON, TX
