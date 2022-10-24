Read full article on original website
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Galveston County (Galveston County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Galveston County. Officials confirmed that 22 students and 1 driver were injured due to the accident.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Port Arthur News
Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise
NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Louisiana man arrested for alleged Vidor carjacking, chase ends with police spikes
VIDOR — A Louisiana man is behind bars after an alleged carjacking in Vidor followed by a police chase into Chambers County. According to Vidor police, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle discussing a home they were building in the 300 block of North Lakeside at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
12newsnow.com
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
KLTV
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from The Woodlands has been indicted for a 2021 crash that killed a Livingston High School senior and left a second boy injured. Roy Grant Wagner, 42, was indicted in September on a charge of accident involving death. On Sept. 24, 2021, at about...
KTRE
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
