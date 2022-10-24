ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Beyonce inadvertently confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour

By Christine Samra
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8I6n_0ikciqNJ00

Beyoncé is coming.

The “Alien Superstar” singer inadvertently confirmed her summer 2023 “Renaissance” tour during WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022 in Santa Monica.

One of the auction items, at the Saturday night fundraiser, was an extravagant ticket package that would make any Beyhive member lose their breath.

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” read the item via a post on social media. “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

The winning bidder reportedly paid between $45,000 to $50,000 for the tickets according to Variety.

The theater was founded in 2017 by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her stepfather, actor Richard Lawson.

While Beyoncé hasn’t released the information to fans, reports claim the singer has been seeking out stadiums for the tour next summer.

While fans await tour details, they’re also awaiting corresponding visuals to the album’s 16 tracks.

The 28-time Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album “Renaissance” in July of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name

Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
SUNRAY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for “Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man who pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in May, was recently sentenced to prison in Amarillo Federal Court. According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Jeffrey Allen West was sentenced to more […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted in federal court after FBI-involved arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Amarillo Federal Court filed on Thursday, an Amarillo man has been indicted in the wake of a September arrest after allegedly publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media. 40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was indicted on seven total counts, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo leads Texas in unemployment rate in September

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission recently announced the job numbers throughout the state in September, with Amarillo continuing to lead the state in the lowest unemployment rate. According to a news release from the commission, the state added around 40,000 nonfarm jobs in September 2022, setting a new employment high […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy