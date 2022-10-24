Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Form required to obtain a replacement ballot; process explained
If any Plumas County voter needs a replacement ballot, for whatever the reason, the voter is required to fill out a form so that we can verify the signature to re-issue the replacement ballot. You can come into the Elections office at 520 Main Street, Room 102 in Quincy and...
Plumas County News
Future of new hospital and Almanor Basin hinges on Measure B
In many ways the future of the Lake Almanor Basin will be decided on Nov. 8. Yes, you guessed it, I am referring to what is called Measure B on the ballot. Measure B is asking residents in the Seneca Healthcare District to approve the sale of bonds to finance a new hospital in Chester. You can read the full text of the measure in the Plumas County Voter Guide, but basically, upon approval, each property in the district would be assessed $80 $100,000 of assessed property value. Arguably, the most important part of this issue is that in the real world it is a choice between approval of a new hospital or not having a hospital at all by 2030.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: County taxpayers should not be funding wildlife killing in 2022
Legal Settlement Halts Local Extermination Program— Wildlife Advocates Call on Plumas and Sierra Supervisors to Kill the USDA “Wildlife Services” Contract for Good. When many residents of Plumas and Sierra Counties learned last year that our local tax dollars were paying for a wildlife killing program in our communities operated by the federal government, we were livid. The records we requested painted a grim picture; over the past ten years alone the USDA Wildlife Services program in Plumas and Sierra Counties exterminated over 4000 wild animals at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $750,000. In just one decade this agency killed 68 bears, 1 badger, 2 bobcats, 7 squirrels, 247 beaver, 13 mountain lions, 12 foxes, 180 raccoons, 1921 coyotes, 513 skunks, and 1296 muskrats— all using local property taxes. This slaughter has significantly harmed the ecology of the Northern Sierra region. These killings in local communities have been carried out illegally for decades, without any kind of environmental study or review, as required by state law.
Plumas County News
Maylou Alger Smith
Maylou Alger Smith learned to drive her new ranch tractor on a warm, sunny morning in early August 2022. She checked some items off her to-do list, and by mid-afternoon she was ready for her afternoon nap. She stretched out on the couch with a few comfy pillows, a blanket, and a good novel. After reading for a while, she drifted off to sleep and passed peacefully from this life.
Plumas County News
Sign up for the Taylorsville Light Parade
Community members and visitors from far and wide will join together Saturday, Nov. 26 for the 21st annual Taylorsville Lights Parade and festivities. This event has support from the entire community of Taylorsville and surrounding area. Decorated floats will parade through the town starting at the Indian Valley Museum that...
Plumas County News
Schmid and DeMartile
Lance Davis Schmid and Caitlin Marie DeMartile, both of Quincy. Maylou Alger Smith learned to drive her new ranch tractor on a warm, sunny morning in early August 2022. She…. Oct. 14, 2022 Craig Douglas Claassen, of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Judith Ann Morrow, of Quincy.
Plumas County News
Protecting our homes from wildfire
On October 6, Chuck Bowman, Graeagle Fire Protection District Firewise Lead and Gail Slavik, Mohawk Vista Firewise Lead, conducted a Firewise sponsored educational tour of 3 homes/properties in Mohawk Vista for a group of local residents. Throughout the tour, Chuck provided information on good practices for fire safety and suggestions for how to make our homes more fire safe. Some key points that were discussed during the tour include “defensible space” and “home hardening”.
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council offers no-cost consultations on creating more fire prepared-properties
Mountain living in the 21st century is as complex as it is rewarding; along with the luxuries that come with quiet moments among our beloved sugar pines, Plumas residents must also address living within the 95th percentile of wildfire likelihood in California. The Plumas County Fire Safe Council is a resource for active, on-the-ground pre-wildfire activities: hazardous fuel reduction, senior/disabled defensible space assistance, chipping, and now no-cost property consultations on home hardening, defensible space, and wildfire preparedness.
Plumas County News
Friends of the Library Book Sale begins Nov. 3
Clear some space on your bookshelves because the next big Quincy Friends of the Library book sale is almost here!. Thursday, Nov. 3rd, 2-6p.m. (Friends’ Members only) Friday, Nov. 4th, 10-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5th, 10-2 p.m. Just in time for the holidays, the sale will feature a large...
Plumas County News
Two arrested on mail theft and other charges in Quincy; credit cards, ballots, and more found
Plumas County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Peay announced the arrest of two individuals today, Oct. 26, involved in mail theft and other charges: Jessica Churchville, 33, of Quincy, and Justin Laustrup, 38, of Santa Rosa. Over the past two weeks the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating several mail...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary October 28, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Oct. 21……….. 78……….. 32……….. 0.0. Oct. 22……….. 59……….. 33……….. 0.0. Oct. 23……….. 56……….. 24……….. 0.0.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 19-20: Suspicious circumstances keep deputies busy
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 19-20, 2022. October 19. While...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 21-24: Drunk drivers, mail theft and more suspicious activity
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 21-24, 2022. October 21. Mooooove...
