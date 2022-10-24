In many ways the future of the Lake Almanor Basin will be decided on Nov. 8. Yes, you guessed it, I am referring to what is called Measure B on the ballot. Measure B is asking residents in the Seneca Healthcare District to approve the sale of bonds to finance a new hospital in Chester. You can read the full text of the measure in the Plumas County Voter Guide, but basically, upon approval, each property in the district would be assessed $80 $100,000 of assessed property value. Arguably, the most important part of this issue is that in the real world it is a choice between approval of a new hospital or not having a hospital at all by 2030.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO