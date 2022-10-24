Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy
There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
RUMOR: Red Sox’ JD Martinez plan for $19.7 million qualifying offer
The Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing 2022 season, finishing dead last in the ever-competitive AL East with a 78-84 record just a year after making the ALCS. And it appears as if the Red Sox are preparing to move on to their next era with key members of their 2018 World Series-winning core, such as JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts (player option), and Chris Sale (player option) set to enter free agency.
‘He’s always been a dog’: Astros’ Alex Bregman gets brutally honest Harrison Bader praise ahead of World Series
To many who watched or played against Alex Bregman during his three-season run at LSU, it has come as no shock to them that the third baseman has emerged as a focal point of the Houston Astros’ run of dominance in the American League. New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who played at Florida, often […] The post ‘He’s always been a dog’: Astros’ Alex Bregman gets brutally honest Harrison Bader praise ahead of World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
Bryce Harper’s epic Mike Schmidt move for World Series Game 1 will excite Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper arrived at Minute Maid Park rocking a Mike Schmidt jersey ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, per Patt Gallen. And as Gallen wrote in his Twitter caption, Harper appears to be locked in for Game 1. Bryce Harper just showed up to Minute Maid Park in a Mike […] The post Bryce Harper’s epic Mike Schmidt move for World Series Game 1 will excite Phillies fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series
Dusty Baker was recently asked who he’s heard from ahead of the World Series. Baker casually revealed that Snoop Dogg contacted him ahead of the 2022 Fall Classic, per Brian McTaggart. “Some homeboys, homegirls, Snoop Dogg, couple rappers, local dudes…” Baker said. The Astros’ manager is looking to lead Houston to a World Series win […] The post Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Tucker puts himself in Astros history books with 2 homers in Game 1 of World Series
The Houston Astros are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. And Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has taken the opportunity to announce his presence. Tucker has swatted two home runs as the Astros hold a 5-3 lead at the time of this writing. According...
Justin Verlander's World Series Struggles Continue, Blows 5-Run Game 1 Lead
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander continues to struggle in the World Series. He now has an 0-6 record and 6.07 ERA over eight career World Series starts. Verlander was given an early 5-0 lead in game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, but the Philadelphia Phillies fought back to tie the game 5-5, as Verlander exited the game after the fifth inning.
Rumor: The real reason Trea Turner might leave Dodgers in free agency, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face multiple dilemmas when the free agency period opens up next month. Among them, Trea Turner will become a free agent for the first time in his career, and he could opt to take his talents elsewhere. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will […] The post Rumor: The real reason Trea Turner might leave Dodgers in free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation
The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone’s last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to […] The post ‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies fans will love Eagles HC Nick Sirianni going full Philly before World Series
Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is Friday night. Ahead of the game, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni met with the media. He showed his support for the Phillies, rocking some interesting gear. NFL Network’s James Palmer captured it perfectly. Sirianni...
Rob Thomson reveals a major factor behind the Phillies’ incredible turnaround in 2022
Not many expected the Philadelphia Phillies to pull off a run to the World Series after they went through a roller-coaster first half of the season. From being eight games under .500 to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski’s decision to fire manager Joe Girardi and replace him with Rob Thomson, the first few months […] The post Rob Thomson reveals a major factor behind the Phillies’ incredible turnaround in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Mancini spits straight facts about Astros’ rotation before World Series
Trey Mancini was recently asked which Astros pitcher he would least like to face if he had to play against Houston. Mancini responded with a 1-word truth bomb that most MLB hitters would agree with, per Mark Berman. “Everybody,” Mancini said. The Astros’ elite pitching staff led the American League in a number of categories […] The post Trey Mancini spits straight facts about Astros’ rotation before World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases
Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0