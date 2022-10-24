ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing woman was found dead in her vehicle on Sunday afternoon, Town of Tonawanda police report.

Laurie Storms’ vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

“Her death is under investigation, but at this time foul play is not suspected,” police wrote on Facebook.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

