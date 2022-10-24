Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing woman was found dead in her vehicle on Sunday afternoon, Town of Tonawanda police report.

Laurie Storms’ vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

“Her death is under investigation, but at this time foul play is not suspected,” police wrote on Facebook.

