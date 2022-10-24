Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him
The Denver Broncos have crawled out to a 2-5 start this season, which certainly wasn’t what was expected of them. A big reason for their struggles have been due to Russell Wilson’s horrible play under center in Denver. What makes Wilson’s poor play look even worse is the fact that he was signed to a […] The post Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett injury updates don’t sound good for Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the season. But heading into a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants, they may be without both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. During Week 8’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Seahawks...
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford
Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills
After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release
The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request. “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and […] The post Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will be ending their marriage. After months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, both sides have agreed to a divorce. A report by TMZ revealed that the Buccaneers QB and the supermodel will be filing their divorce documents today. “Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reached a settlement ending their […] The post Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets get mixed bag of status updates on Elijah Moore, Corey Davis
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed both Elijah Moore and Corey Davis’ statuses for the team’s Sunday matchup against the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, Saleh said Moore will play while Davis will miss the game. Corey Davis missed missed practice during the week and was never truly expected […] The post Jets get mixed bag of status updates on Elijah Moore, Corey Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandin Cooks update has trade vibes written all over it, putting fantasy owners on watch
The Houston Texans may be looking to trade veteran wide receiver, Brandin Cooks. Cooks was a full participant at Texans practice this week. But he has now found himself listed as questionable on the injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans have listed Cooks...
Mike Florio’s wild Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce theory involving Dolphins will blow your mind
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially called it quits Friday morning. Both Brady and Bündchen put out statements announcing their divorce, with the papers getting filed on Friday. There had been plenty of speculation that this was coming, with many assuming Brady’s decision to retire and quickly unretire this past offseason at the center of the […] The post Mike Florio’s wild Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce theory involving Dolphins will blow your mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
