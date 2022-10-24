Read full article on original website
Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension, Addresses Potential Fuel Issues in the State of Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed proclamations relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, manure, and motor fuels. The Harvest Proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 27, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage,...
1000 Friends of Iowa Taking Nominations for 2022 Best Development Awards
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — 1000 Friends of Iowa, a statewide non-profit organization focused on promoting responsible land use and sustainability, has opened the nomination period for its Best Development Awards Program. The awards program, in its 21st year, recognizes Iowa’s thoughtfully-considered projects and programs that connect...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joins Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins for Election Equipment Testing and to Highlight Steps to Protect Election Security
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins on Wednesday morning as the county conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the November 8 general election. Every vote tabulator undergoes a logic accuracy test (basically a...
Sen Charles “Chuck” Grassley, Gov Kim Reynolds Lead Iowa Youth Straw Poll Early Results
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 26, 2022) — More than 13,000 students across Iowa made their voices heard by participating in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Tuesday, October 25. Students in K-12 schools were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun learning activity to engage young people in civics.
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Tyler Buller to the Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Buller received his undergraduate degree from Drake University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest: Deadline Approaching
WATERLOO, Iowa (October 26, 2022) — The deadline for the 2022 Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest is fast approaching. Contest entries are due by October 31, 2022. Photos submitted in the contest must be agriculturally related and help to preserve this important piece of America's story. Photos must be submitted by the individual who took the photograph. Contest sponsors, judges, and SSNHA staff/members of their immediate family are not eligible to enter. Employees and volunteers of designated SSNHA Heritage Area Sites are eligible to submit entries.
