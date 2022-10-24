WATERLOO, Iowa (October 26, 2022) — The deadline for the 2022 Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest is fast approaching. Contest entries are due by October 31, 2022. Photos submitted in the contest must be agriculturally related and help to preserve this important piece of America's story. Photos must be submitted by the individual who took the photograph. Contest sponsors, judges, and SSNHA staff/members of their immediate family are not eligible to enter. Employees and volunteers of designated SSNHA Heritage Area Sites are eligible to submit entries.

