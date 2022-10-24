Goodwill opens location in Southgate Plaza

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a great way to give back if you can, or a good place to find a good deal.

Goodwill of Western New York is opening a new retail store and donation center in the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000 square foot space is Goodwill’s largest center in WNY. They will also open a workforce development center in the building.

The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.