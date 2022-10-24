ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle killed in training accident

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle was killed in a training accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap.

According to the Pennsylvania National Guard, 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay was killed in the accident on Oct. 22.

The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident,” said Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, the adjutant general of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

Three others were injured in the accident but have since been released from Hershey Medical Center.

The accident is still under investigation.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at all commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the commonwealth to immediately fly at half-staff in honor of Shay. The flags will be lowered until the date of interment, which hasn’t been determined yet.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Comments / 14

Jen waterhouse
4d ago

God bless. She gave her life to what she believed in. I still have 3 active duty children. I can't imagine the pain. Praying for Makenzie and those whose lives she touched.

Reply
7
SteelerFan
4d ago

So many prayers to this family and her friends. What a beautiful young lady and such a horribly sad thing to hear. Thank you for your service Mackenzie. Rest In Peace and fly high with the Angels. You will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know you. 🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸

Reply
2
Kathy Steiner
4d ago

So tragic. Condolences to family,friends and colleagues

Reply
10
 

