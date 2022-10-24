Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle killed in training accident

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania National Guard soldier from New Castle was killed in a training accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap.

According to the Pennsylvania National Guard, 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay was killed in the accident on Oct. 22.

The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident,” said Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, the adjutant general of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

Three others were injured in the accident but have since been released from Hershey Medical Center.

The accident is still under investigation.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at all commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the commonwealth to immediately fly at half-staff in honor of Shay. The flags will be lowered until the date of interment, which hasn’t been determined yet.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group