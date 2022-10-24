ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Grand opening: Paris Baguette set to open in Winter Park

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A taste of Paris is coming to Winter Park.

Paris Baguette, a bakery café known for its irresistible baked and brewed treats, will open its first Florida location on Oct. 26.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials will be on hand for the café's first day of business in the Sunshine State.

The 2,460-square-feet location can seat up to 52 guests.

According to a news release, large self-serve displays will feature an extensive menu of pastries and cakes that will showcase signature items such as strawberry soft cream cake, mochi donuts, and chocolate croissants.

The café brings over 25 career opportunities to the local job market.

The café's ribbon cutting ceremony is at 8:45 a.m. and doors open at 9 a.m.

The first 25 guests will receive a $25 gift card.

Cake and other dessert samples will be available throughout the day.

