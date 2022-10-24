Cold and Flu Season Is Here, and People Are Showing Up to Work Sick Again: ‘Sneezes Will Go Around in a Domino Effect'

Read full article on original website
New COVID Variants Emerging ‘More Quickly' Now. Here's What That Signals
New COVID variants are emerging "more quickly right now," Chicago's top doctor said during a coronavirus update Friday, and that could signal a shift heading into colder months. "Subvariants emerge when COVID spreads and so the fact that we are also starting to see more emergence of these subvariants tells...
Foods That Boost Your Immune System: 4 Nutritionists Share What They Eat During the Cold Season
As we head into another flu season amid the continued threat of Covid variants, the question that's top of mind for everyone is: "What can I do to boost my immune system?" One of the best places to start is with your diet. Research shows that our gut microbiome — or the trillions of microorganisms that live in the intestinal tract — is directly linked to immune health.
State health commissioner warns of 3 respiratory viruses - RSV, COVID and the flu - that could threaten hospital capacity
The state Department of Public Health is warning again about three respiratory viruses that could threaten hospital capacity as they circulate through Connecticut this fall.
WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Top Doctor to Give COVID Update Ahead of Halloween, Holiday Season
NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the event beginning at 9:30 a.m. Watch live in the player above. Chicago's top doctor is slated to deliver a COVID-19 update Friday ahead of Halloween and the upcoming holiday season. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and...
