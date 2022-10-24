Read full article on original website
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 10/28/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Over the last two years, I’ve been scratching my head trying to understand why people who claim to have such serious concern for public safety would, at the same time, be so eager to grant early release to almost half of our prison population.” – Senator Durr testifying against Democratic gun restriction legislation.
Report: Former Assemblyman Switches Party Affiliation
In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. From Harry Hurley. “It comes with some difficulty … but, because of the way this State and Country are presently going against everything that...
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
