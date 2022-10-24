Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Hicksville Splash pad fund is on the rise!
Hicksville Community Fund is spearheading efforts to raise the estimated $800,000 needed to build a splash pad at the Hicksville village park. A number of very generous donations has quickly moved the dream even closer to reality. HCF is asking other businesses, organizations and individuals to step forward with tax...
westbendnews.net
PAULDING MENTORING PROGRAM
Paulding High School’s mentors met this month with their fourth grade mentees and got in the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin painting project. The pumpkins were generously donated by Chief Supermarket. Pictured below are the mentors with their mentees and the pumpkins they painted.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
WANE-TV
Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
WANE-TV
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
westbendnews.net
Paulding County trio honored with the Patrol’s “Saved By The Belt” Award
Paulding County – Paulding residents Faith Bauer, Lillian Bauer, and Evalynn Brooks joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety restraints saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries from a crash which occurred on County Road 144 at County Road 71 in Paulding County on August 4, 2022.
wfft.com
City Councilman's plan to cut Mayor's budget fails
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne passed its 2023 budget Tuesday evening, but it wasn’t unanimous. City Council President Jason Arp isn’t happy with Mayor Tom Henry’s answers to questions about his OWI arrest, so Arp attempted to use the budget vote to force the mayor’s hand.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Times-Bulletin
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
WANE-TV
Police: Motel raid turns up weed, cocaine, fentanyl and loaded gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police raid at a north side motel this weekend led to the discovery of four pounds of marijuana, more than a half of pound of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 41-year-old Tywan...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
