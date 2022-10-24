Read full article on original website
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
Ellison sues Target’s Shipt over ‘gig worker’ benefits
This from Stribber Nicole Norfleet, “The battle between the rights of gig workers and cost of flexibility has arrived in Minnesota. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday filed a lawsuit alleging that Shipt, the grocery delivery business of Target Corp., cheats workers of benefits and rights by classifying them as independent contractors. The suit marks the first time in the decade or so since the so-called gig economy became a feature of the American scene that a Minnesota policymaker has challenged one of its fundamental traits.”
Minneapolis panel highlights partnerships, innovation in addressing racial hunger divide
Leaders from Second Harvest Heartland, M Health Fairview and various food shelves and community organizations gathered Thursday to talk about solutions to the racial hunger divide and how to end food scarcity in Minnesota. The conversation held at Sabathani Community Center in south Minneapolis focused on the fact that populations...
How policing, police reform became defining issues in Keith Ellison’s reelection campaign
In political ads for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the national progressive organization Color of Change highlights Ellison’s history of “holding police accountable” and “leading criminal justice reform.” At the same time, a television spot by Republican candidate Jim Schultz says Ellison “partnered with Ilhan Omar to defund the police.”
Could Feeding our Future fraud have been stopped more quickly by Ellison or Walz?
The Star Tribune’s Jeffrey Meitrodt and Ryan Faircloth. look into a question that’s become a hot-button political issue in the final weeks before the election: Could state officials, like AG Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz have stepped in sooner to stop fraud by Feeding our Future?. MPR’s...
Hemp Heyday for Minnesota Farmers?
After winds ripped through her rural Minnesota greenhouse on a blustery July weekend, Angela Dawson played music for her Wunder Woman strain of hemp, in hopes the tunes would perk up the crop. When the plants are in their infancy, Dawson plays classical music. As they grow, they graduate to...
Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota
Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
St. Paulites agree housing is a human right; city council needs to catch up
Universal provision of housing makes everyone healthier and safer. Stable rent benefits neighborhoods in a plethora of ways. Housing-first programs have demonstrated drug use, sex work, theft and other crimes of desperation can be drastically reduced by giving everyone a safe and stable home. Housing as a human right is a radical concept, but it’s one the city of St. Paul is ready to get behind – if city council doesn’t thwart us.
Black media organizations face stark inequities in advertising dollars from political campaigns
Several Twin Cities news outlets are feeling pushed aside when it comes to voter outreach efforts of various political campaigns. This is not something new or instigated by one party, said Sheletta Brundidge, a Minnesota media personality and podcaster. Brundidge remembers when she was 9 years old in Houston, Texas, preparing the church by cleaning and cooking for politician campaign appearances. At the time, something felt odd about it, but she couldn’t place her finger on it.
Predictions hard to come by in pre-election analyses in Minnesota
University of Minnesota political scientist Kathryn Pearson sat down Monday with Star Tribune political reporter Briana Bierschbach (live and on Zoom) for a very smart and, of course, frustrating look ahead to the upcoming Minnesota election. I say “frustrating,” but only for those who are silly enough to think that,...
Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race
WASHINGTON — Hoping to impact the results of that very close contest, outside money is pouring into the tight race between Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, and his GOP opponent Jim Schultz. While most of the money that ends up funding the attack ads come from wealthy individuals,...
Minnesota’s unemployment rate continues to be lowest in nation
For WDAY radio Kyle Cornell reports, “Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you’re looking to successfully land a job. The state’s unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota’s unemployment rate is down 1.6 points to 2%. Minnesota’s unemployment rate in September was 2%, which if you’re wondering was the lowest in the country.”
As Jim Schultz looks to expand attorney general power to fight crime, would state law let him?
Republican Jim Schultz has pledged to add dozens of new criminal prosecutors to the attorney general’s office in Minnesota and even circumvent elected county attorneys to fight crime, expanding the role of an agency that isn’t typically on the forefront of the issue. Schultz said his vision meets...
Police staffing shortages persist across Twin Cities metro
Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 by then-police officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Department saw an exodus of officers from its ranks due to resignations, retirements and disability leaves. More than two years later, the department remains more than one hundred officers short of its authorized strength.
MinnPost poll: Violent crime among top concerns of voters in upcoming election
Leading into November’s election, crime was among the top concerns for likely Minnesotan voters surveyed as part of a new MinnPost/Embold Research poll, and a majority disapproved of how Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the issue during his first term. About 42% of the 1,585 likely voters across...
Urban-rural misunderstandings in Minnesota abound, but we’re all neighbors
Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series of Community Voices essays related to the urban-rural divide ahead of Lisa Pruitt’s speech at the Westminster Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Want to weigh in on the discussion? You can submit a Community Voices piece (instructions here) or fill out our form asking both Greater Minnesota and Twin Cities residents to share what’s driving their votes this election.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Students vs. cars: Grand Avenue at the Macalester campus will finally change
For decades, the Grand Avenue crosswalk situation between Snelling Avenue and Macalester Street in St. Paul has been the second most absurd street crossing in the metro area (behind the fiasco at the Cedar Lake Trail in St. Louis Park). But that might finally be about to change. Here’s the...
