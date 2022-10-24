Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Google Home Has A New Web View
You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best smartphones you can get under $500. In fact, at the time of writing this article, the phone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an amazing deal. Those of you who are still using the Pixel 4a are probably thinking of upgrading. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this is a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re talking about, the smaller model.
Ulefone Power Armor 18T Is A Rugged Smartphone With A Surprising Spec Sheet
Ulefone has announced a new rugged smartphone, the Power Armor 18T. This smartphone comes with a spec sheet you don’t often see in rugged smartphones, well, basically ever. It includes a 120Hz display, for one, and on top of that, a 108-megapixel main camera. Those are just some examples, but let’s take it one step at a time. The device Does look nice, but its design definitely reveals this is a rugged phone.
Download Official Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wallpapers
The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft’s brand new tablet, and its wallpapers are now available to download. Before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the Surface Pro 9 goes on sale this week. Official Microsoft Surface Pro 9 wallpapers are now up for grabs. That being...
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Are Here With 12.6mm Drivers & More
Nothing has announced its second pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (Stick). These earbuds are the company’s third product, actually, following the Nothing Ear (1) and Phone (1) devices. The Nothing Ear (Stick) surely do come with an interesting design. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds do resemble...
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung's Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years
The Galaxy S23 Ultra could bring Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not just because the company is switching to a 200MP main sensor having used a 108MP camera since the Galaxy S20 series. But because the firm has significantly improved its camera software and image processing algorithms.
Save up to $400 on these rare Sonos home theater bundle sales
Sonos is holding a pretty rare sale right now, where you can save up to $400 on various home theater bundles. These bundles include:. Arc Surround and Sub Set: $1,637 (Reg. $2,046) Arc Subwoofer Set: $1,318 (Reg. $1,648) Beam Surround and Sub Set: $1,277 (Reg. $1,596) Beam Subwoofer Set: $958...
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
Samsung's insane Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is $500 off
Today, Amazon has shaved $500 off of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, knocking it down to $2,999. That is its first discount, and obviously does bring it down to an all-time low. The Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a 55-inch gaming monitor, that can also rotate to portrait...
Google Store's Excellent Pixel 7 Trade-Ins Have Been Extended
Google boosted trade-in deals for the Pixel 7 series a while back, and has now decided to extend those offers. The Pixel 7 trade-in deals on the Google Store have been extended through November. Google’s excellent Pixel 7 trade-ins have been extended through November. You have until November 28...
How to customize and change watch faces on Google Pixel Watch
The new Google Pixel Watch comes with a lot of cool watch faces, it’s pretty tough to choose one to use. That’s not a problem, since it is a smartwatch, you can actually change the watch face quite often. You could even change it every day if you wanted to. There are quite a few watch faces that you can choose from and that you can also customize to your liking. That’s exactly what we are going to be showing you how to do today.
New Sony LinkBuds S Are Made From Recycled Water Bottle Materials
Sony has announced a new version of its LinkBuds S earbuds, and these are made from recycled water bottle materials. The name of this variant is ‘Earth Blue’, by the way, which is appropriate. New ‘Earth Blue’ Sony LinkBuds S are made from recycled water bottle materials...
Motorola Moto G Play (2022) Images & Specs Appear
The Motorola Moto G Play (2022) is coming, and the device just got detailed in both images and specs. This information has been published by Evan Blass aka @evleaks via 91mobiles. The Motorola Moto G Play (2022) images and specs leaked. This phone does come with some improvements compared to...
The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is $350 off today
In today’s deals, we have a great deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. Amazon has discounted it by $350, bringing the price down to just $249.99. That is a really good price for a robot vacuum. The Samsung Jet Bot is able to map out your home...
Download Apple iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) Wallpapers
Apple recently announced the iPad 10 and iPad 10 Pro (2022) models, and as expected, they do come with new wallpapers. Well, if you’re interested in those, you can now grab them. Both iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) wallpapers are now available to download. The iPad 10 comes...
Samsung Releases New Android 13 Beta Update For Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung began the last full week of October by rolling out the stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy S22 series. It followed up by opening the beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, while simultaneously releasing new beta updates for the Galaxy Z Fol 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also now picking up its third Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update.
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
You Can Vote On New YouTube TV/Console App Features
Everyone wants their voices heard especially when it comes to new features to their favorite programs. This is why YouTube is letting people vote on new features coming to its TV and console apps. In a new forum post, the company stated that it wants to collect user feedback on...
Google Sees "Solid Growth In Hardware Revenues" Thanks To Pixel 6a
Google marked “solid growth in hardware revenues” mainly thanks to the Pixel 6a. This has been revealed in Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings report. Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer at Alphabet, mentioned the Pixel 6a as being “primarily” responsible for that growth. The Pixel 6a is...
