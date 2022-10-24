Read full article on original website
Galesburg man arrested three times within four hours on Monday morning
A 29-year-old Galesburg man was arrested three times on Monday morning over the course of fewer than four hours. Galesburg Police were first called to the 200 block of South Academy Street around 6:15 Monday morning at the site of Quick Sams near the Knox College campus. The man was banging on the windows and doors of the business for unknown reasons and refused to leave. Officers placed him under arrest, took him to the Knox County Jail and he was charged with Criminal Trespassing. Less than two hours later, the man entered the Galesburg Public Safety Building and began making threats to employees stating he was going to “shoot the place up,” according to police reports. The man was placed under arrest again, taken to jail, and charged with Disorderly Conduct. Then just before 10:00 am on Monday, officers were called to the 500 block of Monmouth Boulevard where, during an argument, the man struck his 51-year-old uncle numerous times. The man was once again taken into custody, transported to the Knox County Jail, and charged with Domestic Battery.
Avon man wanted after stealing boots at Farm King
Galesburg Police last Thursday afternoon (October 20th) responded to Farm King for a report of retail theft that had just occurred. Officers upon arrival met with employees who said a white male subject was seen leaving the restroom and departing the store. A security alarm was triggered when the subject tried to leave, and employees asked the subject about the brand-new boots he was wearing. The subject, who was also in possession of a pair of wire snips, said the boots were purchased two weeks ago. Employees then went into the restroom and located the tags to the new boots as well as one of two security tags. Employees would later notify GPD that the old boots and shoe box were located. Employees were also able to record the man’s vehicle and license plate number which came back to a 26-year-old Avon man. Police reviewed security footage of the suspect entering the store with dark, older boots on and then departing wearing lighter-colored new boots. The male suspect has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing Retail Theft charges.
Two female GHS students arrested after attacking a third female student without warning
Galesburg Police responded to Galesburg High School yesterday (Thursday) afternoon when two female students attacked a third female student during lunch period. Officers viewed security video of the entire incident which showed a 15-year-old female student sitting on a sofa near the coffee shop. Another 15-year-old female student is seen sitting down next to her – and then without warning, the second female stands up and begins battering the first female. A 17-year-old female student is seated nearby then jumps in and assists the second female in battering the first female. The two girls did not stop attacking the first girl until staff intervened. The victim sustained an ankle injury, bruising to her face, and had chunks of her hair pulled out. She was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, treated, and released. It’s unclear what started the attack, but according to police reports, the 17-year-old female was involved in an altercation the day before with an unknown student. The two assailants were both arrested for Battery Causing Bodily Harm, received out-of-school suspensions, and their guardians were notified.
Burlington, Iowa woman arrested Saturday night in Galesburg after suspicious incident
Galesburg Police shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 22nd, responded to Walgreens in the 800 block of West Fremont Street for a suspicious person. An employee told police an unknown female with blue hair was in the parking lot asking people for a ride and getting into vehicles. An individual then came into the store with sealed mail that included a title for a Ford Focus and a title for a Chevrolet Cavalier that was found in the area the unknown woman was standing. The woman was located near Pizza Hut on Fremont Street and refused to stop for police, threw her drink at officers, and took off running. Officers were forced to deploy a taser to get the woman to comply. After she was detained she refused to identify herself. The unidentified woman was transported to the Knox County Jail. Later, GPD contacted the male subject whose name was on the sealed mail of vehicle titles. The man identified the 21-year-old Burlington, Iowa woman and said she had been staying with him since he bonded her out of jail and was awaiting her court appearance in Iowa. The woman was charged with Retail Theft, Obstruction, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
