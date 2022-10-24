ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

DC teacher rips equity grading, 'no-zero' policy for unleashing 'chaos' on school

A Washington, D.C. public educator is calling out the "chaos" brought on by an area school district's equity-based grading policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A teacher I know was working at a D.C. public high school when the district installed a rule during the pandemic that no grade on any assignment could be lower than 50 percent," Washington Post education columnist Jay Mathews wrote on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Teachers' union head silent over latest US test scores showing troubling decline in math, reading

The head of the most prominent teachers' union remained silent on Monday after new national test scores showed troubling declines in math and reading among U.S. students. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the learning of kids was further evident in the latest national test scores, which saw the largest decreases ever in math, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card.
Salon

US test scores fell during the pandemic — but experts say don't blame school closings

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, public school officials were suddenly and unexpectedly forced to make life-and-death decisions. As the American death toll mounted (more than 1 million at the time of this writing), states across America closed their schools. This proved controversial, with many liberals joining conservatives in worrying that doing so would set American children back in their education. Over time, research emerged suggesting those fears were not unfounded.
Sun Journal

School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden

Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
HAVELOCK, NC
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy