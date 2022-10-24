Read full article on original website
DC teacher rips equity grading, 'no-zero' policy for unleashing 'chaos' on school
A Washington, D.C. public educator is calling out the "chaos" brought on by an area school district's equity-based grading policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A teacher I know was working at a D.C. public high school when the district installed a rule during the pandemic that no grade on any assignment could be lower than 50 percent," Washington Post education columnist Jay Mathews wrote on Sunday.
Teachers' union head silent over latest US test scores showing troubling decline in math, reading
The head of the most prominent teachers' union remained silent on Monday after new national test scores showed troubling declines in math and reading among U.S. students. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the learning of kids was further evident in the latest national test scores, which saw the largest decreases ever in math, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
US test scores fell during the pandemic — but experts say don't blame school closings
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, public school officials were suddenly and unexpectedly forced to make life-and-death decisions. As the American death toll mounted (more than 1 million at the time of this writing), states across America closed their schools. This proved controversial, with many liberals joining conservatives in worrying that doing so would set American children back in their education. Over time, research emerged suggesting those fears were not unfounded.
What we didn't learn from plunging test scores for US students
There's more concrete evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic set American kids back. Nationwide testing of a representative sample of fourth and eighth graders showed almost across-the-board declines in reading and math.
US math skills suffered their biggest-ever setback during COVID, with just 26% of 8th graders meeting the mark
Results from the Nation's Report Card found drastic declines in math scores for fourth and eight graders. Just 26% of eight graders are proficient in math, down from 34% in 2019. Education Sec. Cardona said that while the pandemic is partly to blame, years of disinvestment in education is a...
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden
Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis
This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 11, 2022
Child locked in dog kennel tells detectives he ‘lived outside’ for months; 3 family members arrested
Three adults were arrested in North Carolina last week after a child was found locked in a dog kennel overnight in below freezing temperatures on a home's property.
Jennifer Garner reveals she 'basically had a wedding for myself' for 50th birthday
Jennifer Garner turned 50 in the spring and celebrated in a non-traditional way: throwing herself a wedding. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she revealed in a new interview for Town & Country. "I was so shocked that I was doing it," she said of the celebration. Her birthday,...
