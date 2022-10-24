Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CUB HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES FOUR MORE INTO THEIR RANKS
The Brenham Cub Football Hall of Honor welcomed four new members into their ranks before a packed house at the Blinn College Student Center this (Friday) afternoon. Former Cub Coach and Hall of Honor Member Charlie Matejowsky served as the Master of Ceremonies. Coach Jerry Newman introduced the first inductee,...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES AVENGE ONLY DISTRICT LOSS WITH A 3-1 VICTORY OVER COLLEGE STATION
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team wrapped up district play with a three sets to one victory over College Station last (Tuesday) night. Brenham won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-15. College Station came back and won the third set 25-23. However, the Cubettes wrapped it up by winning the fourth set 25-23.
kwhi.com
HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AROUND WASHINGTON CO. & THE AREA
Halloween weekend is here, and in and around Washington County, there are lots of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the events going on around the area:. Lee County Telecommunications is hosting a trunk or treat at the Lee County Sheriff's Office from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waller...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING HUNTSVILLE FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Brenham ISD announced that due to the expected bad weather tomorrow (Friday) that the Brenham Cub football game against Huntsville has been moved up to tonight (Thursday). The Cubs are 5-3 on the season and 4-0 in district. They are coming off last week’s 48-21 win over Bryan Rudder.
kwhi.com
51ST ANNUAL COW-CALF CLINIC FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
The 51st Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic is set for tomorrow (Friday) at the Washington County Expo. The clinic gets underway with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program starts at 8 a.m. The clinic offers the opportunity to hear from experts in beef cattle operations, visit with tradeshow vendors, watch live cattle demonstrations, network with producers and win prizes.
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
kwhi.com
‘CZHILISPIEL 50’ KICKS OFF FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN FLATONIA
Downtown Flatonia marks 50 years of Czhilispiel starting tonight (Friday). The celebration of Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage runs through Sunday and has a wide variety of activities on tap, like live music, cook-offs and competitions, vendors, a carnival, and a haunted house. The festival kicks off this evening...
kwhi.com
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS INSTRUCTOR ELECTED TO LEAD TEXAS EDUCATIONAL THEATRE ASSOCIATION
Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts instructor Erin Moore has been elected to a leadership role in the Texas Educational Theatre Association (TxETA). Moore, a part-time instructor in the Blinn College District Theatre Arts Department and Fine Arts Coordinator at Sealy High School, was elected to serve as president-elect, president, and past president. All are two-year terms.
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER WIN PLAYOFF MATCH AGAINST JACKSONVILLE
With his team headed into overtime, Michael McBride ushered Crispin Tshimanga onto the field to give the Buccaneers a jolt of energy. The head coach had no idea he was also sending his sophomore defender out to make history. In the fifth minute of sudden-death overtime of the Gulf South...
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER TO HOST PLAYOFF GAME
For all the records the Blinn College men's soccer team has set this season, it's the next milestone that means the most to the Buccaneers. "We're 0-4 in playoff matches," said fourth-year Blinn head coach Michael McBride. "It's time to change that. The law of averages suggests we have to win one sooner or later, and we'd like it to be this season."
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES
County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
kwhi.com
NEARLY 4,000 EARLY VOTERS IN FOUR DAYS
Early voting in Washington County on Thursday dipped slightly, but still maintains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 890 people voted early on Thursday, including 808 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 3,988 voters—3,605 in the bond election—through the first four days of...
kwhi.com
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET IN CHAPPELL HILL SUNDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce calls all trick or treaters to the 2nd Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street this Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., kids and their families can collect goodies from businesses throughout downtown. There will be games for all ages, a costume contest and...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT TO REVIEW PROPOSALS FOR COMPLEX PROPERTY APPRAISAL SERVICES
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors opened bids for a complex property appraisal contract at its meeting Tuesday. Four proposals for complex property appraisal services were received by the appraisal district. The process is to determine a vendor that would appraise all oil, gas, industrial and utilities in Washington County.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN CALDWELL TO HOST ‘SCARE ON THE SQUARE’ SATURDAY
A spooky celebration is coming to downtown Caldwell this weekend. The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. is a free community event that invites families, businesses and organizations to decorate and dress up their vehicles, trunks and themselves. Kids...
