BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT WARRANTS
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on several assault warrants. Around 11:45 a.m., Brenham police made contact with 30-year-old Diondrick Deshawn Thomas in the 600 block of Spinn Street in reference to active warrants for his arrest. Thomas was taken into custody without incident on warrants for Aggravated Assault with...
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED THURSDAY
A stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Thursday evening at 8:00, Deputies Adam Zavala and Gabriel Belmares, along with Officer Jimmy Ha with the Brenham Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from of Harris County. Also assisting with the stop and investigation was D.P.S. Trooper Eric Williams. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 39 year old Houston resident Brent Cuthbertson was detained and arrested without incident. The vehicle was described as a White 2000 F 250 and was confirmed to be stolen from of Harris County. Upon the vehicle inventory, Deputy Belmares located loose prescription pills without a proper prescription. After arriving at the Washington County Jail, a search was performed on Cuthbertson’s clothing which contained a glass pipe holding a white residue. After the attempted booking into jail, Cuthbertson complained his arm was hurting and jail protocol required him to be taken to the hospital before final booking could take place. Once cleared, he was taken back to and booked into the Washington County Jail where he was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Cuthbertson remains in the Washington County Jail with bonds totaling $70,000.
GRIMES COUNTY ROAD RAGE SUSPECT FOUND GUILTY BY GRAND JURY
A Grimes County road rage suspect could be looking at some prison time after being found guilty by a grand jury. On Thursday, 52-year-old Blake Jon Arrington was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child. The charges stem from a July 16,...
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST FOUR AFTER BABY FORMULA STOLEN FROM BUSINESS
Four people face theft charges in Navasota after being accused of stealing baby formula. The Navasota Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street for a report of a theft. The suspects were reported to have stolen several tubs of baby formula and left the property.
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Houston woman was arrested late Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 10:40, Officer Armando Guerra observed a vehicle in the 1000 block of Prairie Lea Street operating with no rear tail lights and effected a traffic stop on it. Officer Guerra detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and had the driver, Mahawa Diane, 21 of Houston, step out. Once outside the vehicle, Officer Guerra observed Diane attempt to conceal an item, which he was able to recover. He noted that the vape pen Diane had contained THC Oil. Diane was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
Gunfire Suspects Being Sought By The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office And Crime Stoppers
The Brazos County sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers are asking for your assistance to find those responsible for gunfire last weekend. Last Saturday morning was the second time this month that multiple shots were fired into a home south of Lake Bryan off Sandy Point Road in the Creekside neighborhood.
JURY TRIAL TUESDAY CANCELLED
The jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Court at Law courtroom for Judge Eric Berg has been cancelled. Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty no longer needs to appear. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another...
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a pair of drive-by shootings that have occurred at the same house near Lake Bryan. Deputies say both shootings happened this month at a home near Creekside Drive and Sandypoint Road. Nobody...
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Brazos County Sherriff's Office seek public's help in identifying drive-by shooting suspects
BRYAN, Texas — Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that took place early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a press release, deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood...
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
