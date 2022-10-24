A stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Thursday evening at 8:00, Deputies Adam Zavala and Gabriel Belmares, along with Officer Jimmy Ha with the Brenham Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from of Harris County. Also assisting with the stop and investigation was D.P.S. Trooper Eric Williams. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 39 year old Houston resident Brent Cuthbertson was detained and arrested without incident. The vehicle was described as a White 2000 F 250 and was confirmed to be stolen from of Harris County. Upon the vehicle inventory, Deputy Belmares located loose prescription pills without a proper prescription. After arriving at the Washington County Jail, a search was performed on Cuthbertson’s clothing which contained a glass pipe holding a white residue. After the attempted booking into jail, Cuthbertson complained his arm was hurting and jail protocol required him to be taken to the hospital before final booking could take place. Once cleared, he was taken back to and booked into the Washington County Jail where he was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Cuthbertson remains in the Washington County Jail with bonds totaling $70,000.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO