Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Kansas City Police say she was found safe.

PREVIOUS: The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.

Viviane Cerritos, 32, was last seen driving a gray four-door Chevrolet Impala near 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cerritos may now be in the area of Cameron, Missouri, police say.

She is described by police as 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 140 lbs and is Hispanic.

Police say Cerritos has shown signs of "suicidal ideations."

The Chevrolet has a Missouri license plate numbered "LJ5B7H."

Anyone with information on Cerritos' whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Comments / 17

GeminiMinded
4d ago

Can we also get pictures and a story of the ladies missing off of prospect in KC? The only coverage I have seen is people are mad the police didn't investigate it enough. Not once have I seen a picture or their names. Hoping the young lady in this article is found safe and reunited with her family.

Reply(1)
4
 

