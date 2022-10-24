Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe

UPDATE: Kansas City Police say she was found safe.

PREVIOUS: The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.

Viviane Cerritos, 32, was last seen driving a gray four-door Chevrolet Impala near 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cerritos may now be in the area of Cameron, Missouri, police say.

She is described by police as 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 140 lbs and is Hispanic.

Police say Cerritos has shown signs of "suicidal ideations."

The Chevrolet has a Missouri license plate numbered "LJ5B7H."

Anyone with information on Cerritos' whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.