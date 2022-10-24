LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Arena

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Belmont

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Beloit

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Baraboo

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31.

Barneveld

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31

Beaver Dam

The fifth annual Fall Downtown Fest is set for October 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Participating businesses will have trick-or-treating opportunities and kids are encouraged to wear their costumes.

City-wide trick-or-treating will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 30.

Blue Mounds

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31.

Columbus

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30.

“Safe Trick or Treating” at the Columbus Fire Station will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30. The Chamber of Commerce and local businesses will hand out treats.

Darlington

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

DeForest

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

Dodgeville

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31.

Fall River

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 29. The Halloween Bash is planned for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 29.

Fennimore

Trick-or-treat hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Fitchburg

Suggested hours are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Fort Atkinson

Trick-or-treat hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 30. There is also a trunk-or-treat event on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones Park.

Highland

Trick-or-treating will now be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Previously, it had been scheduled for the same hours on October 31.

Janesville

Trick-or-treating will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who are handing out candy should leave a front porch light on.

There will also be a downtown trick-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for orange and black balloons at the Farmers Market in Town Square and around downtown. A free trolley will be available to visit all the stops.

Jefferson

Trick-or-treating hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 30.

Lake Mills

Witches’ Night Out is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Lake Mills. Look for a Witches Night Out poster in the window of participating businesses. There will also be candy giveaways on the Lake Street side of Commons Park.

City-wide trick-or-treating hours are typically from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Lodi

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31. There is also a trick-or-treat event at downtown businesses on October 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lyndon Station

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Madison

Downtown Madison Family Halloween is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a special Kids in the Rotunda show, hay rides around Capitol Square and much more.

Monroe Street businesses welcome trick-or-treaters in costume on October 29 and 30 while supplies last.

There are no city-sanctioned events planned for October 31.

Milton

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

Middleton

Downtown Middleton’s Spooky Stroll is back this year on October 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m . Participating businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Monroe

There will be a Trunk-or-Treat on the Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 30. The inside lanes of Main Street will be used for the event, and drivers should watch for pedestrians.

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents who want to participate should turn on their porch light.

Mt. Horeb

There will be a Trunk-or-Treat event in Mount Horeb on October 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Local Village of Mount Horeb municipal department members will be handing out sweets and other gadgets.

New Glarus

There will be a downtown trick-or-treat from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 30. Start at the Chamber Depot on Railroad Street, then look for Halloween balloons to find participating businesses.

Oregon

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Pardeeville

Trick-or-treating hours are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31.

Platteville

Trick-or-treating hours are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 31.

Portage

Trick-or-treating hours are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31.

Poynette

Trick-or-treating hours are scheduled at businesses for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 31. Neighborhood trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Sauk City

Trick-or-treating hours are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31.

Stoughton

There is a downtown trick-or-treating event on October 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at participating shops along Main Street.

City-wide trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Sun Prairie

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Verona

City-wide trick-or-treating will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Waunakee

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Are we missing your community’s trick-or-treating hours? Send us an email at tips@channel3000.com.

