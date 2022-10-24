Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Free FM alert devices will be given out next week in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Free FM alert devices will be handed out early next week at multiple locations in Shasta County by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to a partnership with PG&E and Alert FM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with allied partners will be giving out a limited number of Alert FM devices throughout Shasta county.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE responding to vegetation fire in Berry Creek
BERRY CREEK, Calif. 2:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in Berry Creek. At 2:21 p.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the forward spread was stopped. According to CAL FIRE, the Deer Fire started as a structure fire on...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire burn suspensions lifted in Humboldt, Del Norte, Western Trinity counties
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire will be lifting its burn suspensions tomorrow, Oct. 28, across Humboldt, Del Norte and Western Trinity counties starting at 6 a.m. Those with current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Owners of burn permits on private...
krcrtv.com
Oroville and Redding awarded $3.65 million to help the homeless get stable housing
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The cities of Oroville and Redding are set to receive a combined $3.65M grant from the Governor's Office of California to address the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state. California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange County on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a...
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
krcrtv.com
Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Supervisors considered a new ordinance Tuesday morning that would stabilize rent for people living in mobile home parks. County leaders didn't make a decision on a new ordinance Tuesday, but listened to a presentation about rent stabilization. One supervisor told Action News Now that...
actionnewsnow.com
Classic car stolen in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff's Office said that a classic car has been stolen in Shasta County. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a theft was reported from a commercial building at 8864 Airport Road #L. Officials said a yellow 1947 Ford Coupe was stolen from inside the building. The car...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rohnert Park (Rohnert Park, CA)
According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway and stretched to the intersection with State Farm Drive.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Truck spills large logs onto road near Bank of the West in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 26, 4 PM:. A truck carrying large logs of wood tipped over and spilled its load in front of Bank of the West in Oroville and is causing traffic delays in the westbound #2 lane of Oro Dam Blvd. Officials with the Oroville Police...
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
mendofever.com
Son Broke Windshield With A Crowbar, Female Causing Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
