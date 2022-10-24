ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Free FM alert devices will be given out next week in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Free FM alert devices will be handed out early next week at multiple locations in Shasta County by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to a partnership with PG&E and Alert FM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with allied partners will be giving out a limited number of Alert FM devices throughout Shasta county.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CAL FIRE responding to vegetation fire in Berry Creek

BERRY CREEK, Calif. 2:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in Berry Creek. At 2:21 p.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the forward spread was stopped. According to CAL FIRE, the Deer Fire started as a structure fire on...
BERRY CREEK, CA
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours.   Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around.   "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said.   The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
PETALUMA, CA
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland

ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
ORLAND, CA
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
ANDERSON, CA
Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Supervisors considered a new ordinance Tuesday morning that would stabilize rent for people living in mobile home parks. County leaders didn't make a decision on a new ordinance Tuesday, but listened to a presentation about rent stabilization. One supervisor told Action News Now that...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Classic car stolen in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff's Office said that a classic car has been stolen in Shasta County. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a theft was reported from a commercial building at 8864 Airport Road #L. Officials said a yellow 1947 Ford Coupe was stolen from inside the building. The car...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
OROVILLE, CA
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
RED BLUFF, CA
Man identified as victim in Sunday’s Novato traffic fatality

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday. On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was […]
NOVATO, CA

