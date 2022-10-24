Read full article on original website
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
Pair of 17-year-old boys charged with China Elementary School burglary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage boys have been charged with burglarizing China Elementary School over the weekend. Christopher James Standifer, 17, of China and Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty, were both charged in the burglary and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
Louisiana man arrested for alleged Vidor carjacking, chase ends with police spikes
VIDOR — A Louisiana man is behind bars after an alleged carjacking in Vidor followed by a police chase into Chambers County. According to Vidor police, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle discussing a home they were building in the 300 block of North Lakeside at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
Court documents say body of Beaumont minister was found under bed, wrapped in plastic in burned home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder in connection with the death of Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday October 25, 2022 near the intersection of...
Vidor police searching for man who hijacked car while family inside vehicle
VIDOR — Vidor police are searching for a person who hijacked a car. Around 3:30 p.m. on North Lakeside Street in Vidor, a family was sitting in their car in front of a home they are building. According to the Vidor Police Department, a man, described as a black...
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
Breaking update: 2nd LCM graffiti/vandalism suspect now in custody
ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells KFDM/Fox 4 a second suspect, Johnney Davis, an LCM High School senior, is now in custody on a 3rd degree felony criminal mischief charge linked to vandalism/graffiti at LCM. Ryan Bergeron, a senior at Nederland High but a former LCM student until recently, was already in custody.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Minor fire at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday
Crews were working on the roof, using a torch when they accidentally set part of it on fire. The church should still be able to hold service on Sunday.
Jefferson County grand jury indicts Nederland woman accused of abusing two children
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Nederland woman accused of beating two children. In August, Samantha Owen, 41, faces charges of injury to a child. Investigators say she beat two boys at her home in Nederland. KFDM/Fox 4's obtained court documents filled with details about the alleged beatings.
Area senior falls victim to $1,000 utilities scam; police warn community
NEDERLAND — A local senior citizen is out more than $1,100 after falling victim to a scammer who falsely represented Entergy. The 66-year-old woman reported the crime Oct. 21. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the victim lost $1,136.07 to the scammer, money she would likely not see returned...
Chambers County investigating after person found dead south of Beach City, sheriff's office say
While not many details were released about the incident, authorities said they are investigating this case as a homicide.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
